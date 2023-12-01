Holiday Hamptons-Style at These Cozy Winter Brunch Spots

Brunch at Lulu Kitchen includes a Raclette Fonduta for two with two sunny-side-up eggs, prosciutto, Raclette cheese, potato, pickled cucumber, and truffled herb salad.

Nothing beats a cozy winter brunch during the holidays to warm the bones, soothe the nerves and remember that the best things in life usually come out of a kitchen. Whether it’s get-togethers with friends, holiday gift-swaps, or just a memorable mid-day meal to re-charge before the merry-making, brunch in style at these winter brunch hotspots across the Hamptons.

Hamptons Winter Brunch Spots

Coche Comedor

Coche Comedor has a woodburning grill and rotisserie that produces roasted chickens, meats and seafood seasoned with the flavors of Mexico. Coche’s progressive bar program is centered around a large selection of tequilas and mezcals with an emphasis on margaritas. Brunch is offered every Sunday from 12 noon to 8 p.m.

The menu includes everything from chilaquiles to huevos rancheros and enchiladas. Don’t forget to try the la noche de anoche, made with Oro de Lidia Blanco, Licor 43, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, espresso, house-made coconut cream, and Xocolatl mole bitters

74A Montauk Highway, Amagansett, cochecomedor.com

Lulu Kitchen

Under the direction of chef Philippe Corbet, the street-side Sag Harbor restaurant has added some delicous new fall dishes to their Sunday brunch menu (every Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) New items on offer include a Merguez egg sandwich with whipped feta, pickled onion, tarragon dressing, herb salad and house brioche with fries; a oeuf cocotte (two eggs baked with Boursin cheese, ham, maitake mushrooms, mozzarella and grilled brioche); and a Raclette Fonduta for two with two sunny-side-up eggs, prosciutto, Raclette cheese, potato, pickled cucumber, and truffled herb salad. Brunch Happy Hour also features $12 drinks.

126 Main Street, Sag Harbor, lulusagharbor.com

Pierre’s

A two-pound Maine lobster fricassée, flambéd with Cognac and tarragon, for brunch? Yes, please. Comes with French fries, of course, at Pierre’s on Main Street in Bridgehampton. This beachy bistro will have you thinking of Saint-Tropez, and it’s the perfect spot for a mid-day snack, French-style. Open 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

2468 Main Street, Bridgehampton, pierresbh.com

Rosie’s

Everyday brunch standouts at the eclectic Amagansett eatery include the fried egg sandwich on locally made sourdough with Havarti, tomato, avocado, and Aardvark aioli; Rosie’s burger with Happy Valley beef, cheddar, caramelized onions, and bacon; and tacos with summer summer slaw and house hot sauce.

195 Main Street, Amagansett, rosiesamagansett.com

Fauna

Weekend brunch is a staple at this New American eatery in Westhampton Beach. Starting at 11:30 a.m., this year-round hotspot has a special three-course brunch menu chock full of seasonal fare like Bananas Foster French toast, almond crusted flounder, and pork belly hash. Wash it down with a classic mimosa or bellini.

6 Parlato Drive, Westhampton Beach, faunawhb.com

Good Ground Tavern

Chef Ülfet Ralph serves a wonderful brunch that includes everything from a Monte Cristo (Bayonne Ham, Comte Cheese, hot honey) to chicken and waffles (house-made pickles, spicy maple) to an American Wagyu cheeseburger. Located in the heart of Hampton Bays, this cozy and welcoming tavern is set in an inviting holiday atmosphere.

239 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, canoeplace.com/dining/