Cocktail Recipe: Learn to Make a Barely Legal from Coche Comedor

Coche Comedor’s Barely Legal

It’s so delicious, it’s barely legal! This delicious tequila cocktail, courtesy of Coche Comedor in Amagansett, has a little sweet and a little sour with the homemade strawberry shrub paired with fresh lime juice.

Coche Comedor Barely Legal

Ingredients:

2.5 oz. Tapatio Blanco tequila

0.75 oz. strawberry shrub

0.75 oz. fresh lime juice

0.5 oz. Combier L’Original orange liqueur

Directions:

1. Combine all liquid ingredients in a shaker with ice.

2. Shake well for about 15 seconds, or until well-chilled.

3. Double strain into a double old-fashioned glass (optionally rimmed with Tajin seasoning) over jumbo ice cube.

Enjoy!

For more Coche Comedor cocktails, find them at 74A Montauk Highway, Amagansett or check them out online at cochecomedor.com