Ina Garten Reveals Reason for Not Having Kids, Memoir Status Still Up in the Air

Ina Garten on “Be My Guest with Ina Garten”

During a BBC News interview with host Katty Kay at her East Hampton home, Ina Garten revealed why she never had kids, reports People.

The Barefoot Contessa, who has been married to Jeffrey Garten for almost 55 years, said that her own childhood is the principal reason why she never wanted to have children of her own.

The Food Network star said, “I’m actually writing a memoir right now, and it’s kind of looking back at my childhood. It was nothing I wanted to recreate … a lot of my decisions were based on my childhood. And so I think that was the motivating factor.”

The cookbook author then added, “And Jeffrey and I were just so happy together.”

Garten announced back in October of 2019 that she would be publishing a memoir with Celadon Books in 2023, noting at the time, “By finding a way to do what I love for a living – cooking – I’ve been fortunate to build a career that has not only been incredibly rewarding but has brought people together through the power of home cooking. I hope my book will inspire readers to find their own unique story.”

Now that 2023 is nearly over and Garten’s memoir won’t see a release this year, fans can only hope she’ll be finished and ready to publish some time in 2024.