Dan's Cover Artist Ksenia Filippova Paints a Festive 'Tango' Scene

December 29, 2023 Dan’s Papers cover art by Ksenia Filippova

This week’s festive cover art comes to us from Russian-born artist Ksenia Filippova. Here, she discusses her inspirations for the featured art, evolving creative process and proudest career accomplishment.

A Chat with Ksenia Filippova

What inspired you to create the art featured on this week’s cover, and what is its title?

This artwork, titled “Tango,” is part of a series I created during the summer of 2022.

By that time, I felt the world’s situation was becoming overly problematic and tense, and while most artists are hypersensitive to express the shape of the contemporary world, I took the other way.

For me, there was an urge to create something entirely opposite, finding something that would express nothing but pure joy and happiness.

It doesn’t have any particular reference in time, in place, just like the Golden Age. Although, if I were to choose one, it would rather be reminiscent of the Golden Age of Hollywood. It embodies dreams and the feelings of excitement and style we all experienced while watching classical movies.

The challenge was to find the right form for this expression, and for me, it manifested as a dance, with swaying bodies casting reflections, dissolving in the waters of a villa pool. Here, there’s only passion, rhythm and a profound presence in the moment.

I gifted this artwork to my lifelong friend Katya, whom I’ve known since we were both 3. She’s a passionate tango lover, and now it resides in her collection.

What did the creation process of the featured cover art entail?

My favorite hobby is observing people interact in public places. I pay attention to the way they sit, walk, look, their postures, gestures and other forms of interaction. I draw sketches, forming a certain collection of figures.

I also spent a considerable amount of time traveling around Spain, living and working there. Now, as I look at the painting, I notice a certain influence of the style of Southern Spain, with the Moorish architecture of the villa, and perhaps some spirit and behavior, as well. Although, as I mentioned, it doesn’t necessarily have a specific reference, just an influence.

When I had the idea to create this piece, I wanted to bring everything together in one composition. For this, I chose a style reminiscent of an illustration or a poster, something in a rather graphic style. To achieve this, I chose watercolor and ink on Arches watercolor cotton paper.

How did you develop your colorful art style?

My style is a rather subconscious process that is constantly ongoing and self-transforming. Of course, it’s shaped by personal experiences, the places I’ve traveled, and the people I’ve met. Most of the time, it’s driven by some sort of artistic intuition. So, for me, maybe the most important thing about my style is not the style itself, but rather a process. Especially when I look back at my paintings from, let’s say, a decade ago, it’s always a surprise to see how much transformation I’ve undergone.

What do you enjoy most about being an artist?

One of the most rewarding aspects of being an artist is the freedom, coupled with the power it brings to shape reality. As a figurative painter, depicting people and atmospheres, when wandering the streets, I always encounter beautiful things, but they may lack structure and perception.

The real magic happens when you observe different elements and have the courage to combine them into a composition on canvas in the most compelling way. It allows you to reveal underlying accents, traits and things that may not have been immediately obvious. When you share a profound connection with reality, you possess a certain ability to transform it.

Though this might sound somewhat metaphysical, it fills me with hope and joy, influencing my optimistic and positive approach in everything I create.

What art career accomplishment are you most proud of?

I think one of my most significant achievements is the ongoing “Boats” project. As a parallel to working on other series, one of my biggest sources of inspiration is my travels around the Mediterranean. I’ve always been particularly attached to the sea. It’s a series I’ve been working on for quite a while, comprising more than 100 pieces. They have been exhibited through various venues all around the world, and as of today, 100% of them are sold. I take pride in the fact that each painting has found its viewer.

What I find particularly important in this project is that I’ve stayed committed to the same subject over the years. As I study the variations in the composition of light and water reflections, it becomes a continuous process of improving my technique.

However, I believe that for an artist, the most significant career accomplishment should always lie in the future.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts or additional information?

I’m currently based in Tunisia, North Africa. The unique light of this country, and its distinct style, contributes to the development of my colorful and vibrant depictions of enjoying life.

I want to wish all the readers of Dan’s Papers a very, very happy 2024. Cheers to your new beginnings.

To see more of Ksenia Filippova’s artworks, visit kseniafilippova.com.