Matt Manasse: Pickleball Coach to the Stars Partners with PGA National Resort

From Staud and Maisonette to Vineyard Vines and Minnie Rose, pickleball-inspired fashions are everywhere this season — and for good reason! Pickleball has taken the country by storm because of its approachable nature. Now for a limited time you can perfect your game with celebrity pickleball coach Matt Manasse.

Manasse will host a two-day event on December 22 and December 23 at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach, which recently unveiled a $100 million renovation. The first day will feature two clinics, one for beginners and mixed doubles and one for intermediate to advanced players and mixed doubles. In each session Manasse will provide instructional feedback and guidance to improve participants’ game.

On the second day of the event, mixed doubles are invited to play a round-robin tournament. Manasse will create a level based round-robin tournament format guaranteeing everyone at least three matches. Following the round-robin portion of the tournament, there will be an elimination draw to crown the champion. First and second prize winners will be awarded trophies, resort gift cards and more.

To find out more about the partnership and how pickleball became the “it” sport of the season, we chatted with Manasse.

A Chat with Pickleball Coach Matt Manasse

Can you explain what pickleball is, and how it is different from other racket sports?

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country. Most people would describe it as a marriage of tennis and ping pong, but it differs from the other sports because of the kitchen, that area from the net to the kitchen or the non volley zone area. You can’t take a ball out of the air with your feet inside that area, so that differentiates the sports.

The ball is also different. It’s a plastic wiffle ball and a paddle, not a racket. There’s no strings on the paddle. But what really differentiates it and why it’s growing so fast is the barrier to entry is lower than other sports. Anyone can pick it up on day one, you’re going to be able to hit a rally and compete with other people. It’s a very social and community driven sport.

People from all levels can play with each other and still enjoy it, which you can’t say the same about some of the other sports. It’s a great, fast growing sport that I really enjoy.

It really feels like pickleball is everywhere with trendy brands like Kule even doing ready-to-wear fashion collections dedicated to the sport. Can you elaborate on why you think that is?

It really exploded during COVID because of social distancing and being able to get outside and play. In terms of fashion, especially for women, you could look cute and go out there and play, have fun, and sweat, but then also have a drink afterwards or even during! It’s really the sport that no matter what level you’re at, whether you’re playing with the pros and really taking it seriously, or just wanting to just go out on the weekends with your friends and have a good sweat and a good laugh, is perfect for anyone.

Can you tell us a little bit about your background and how you came into the sport?

I have a tennis background. I played college tennis, then coached collegiately and professionally. I got into pickleball during the pandemic because I was coaching tennis on tour and then everything got canceled so I went back to Pennsylvania. A couple of friends that I used to play tennis with invited me out to play pickleball because the tennis courts were closed and I got hooked right away.

Can you tell us a bit about your collab with PGA National Resort?

The resort reached out with interest in having a great clinic, and I’d obviously known of PGA National Resort for quite some time as both my parents are big golfers. I know how prestigious of a resort and venue PGA National Resort is and that they are investing more money into their pickleball programming, and I thought it’d be really special to come and give their members a unique experience and spread the gospel of pickleball, so to speak.

Any tips for those starting out in the sport or trying to improve?

At the beginning, you just need to fall in love with the game, know what it is and learn the rules. So even going to your local park, country club or resort and hopping in some open play at the beginning is great. I do recommend lessons.

I don’t think you need to take a lesson every day, it’s great just to learn a little bit of the technique, how to hold the paddle properly and eventually some strategy, but as long as you’re getting fine tuned a little bit in those areas, then you can go out on your own and work on your game and then supplement with instruction.

The main thing is to stay out of the kitchen as they say!

Best way to fuel pre/post game?

Before pickleball, I like to have protein in the mornings and hydrate afterwards. You can have a nice beer, relax and get in a good meal. During my time in Florida, I’m going to have a lot of good meals at PGA National Resort.

Any tips on what to wear to optimize pickleball performance?

Well, I always wear K-Swiss for both shoes and apparel, that’s my personal preference — they have the best stuff. Make sure you have stuff you can move in that absorbs the sweat in a way that you love. Something that’s flexible, that you feel like you can run in, because you’re going to be moving a lot on the court and you want to feel comfortable while playing.

If it’s hot out, don’t wear too dark of colors because that attracts the heat, but other than that you should be good to go.

