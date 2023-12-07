Things to Do in Palm Beach County This December 2023

‘Tis the season for tree lightings galore!

The holiday season is underway in South Florida! Get out and about in Palm Beach County and the surrounding areas this December 2023.

PALM BEACH AREA LIVE SHOWS

A Christmas Carol at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre

Through December 10

Enjoy this new take on a Christmas classic featuring special effects, traditional songs and strolling musicians. Tickets begin at $50.

1001 East Indiantown Road, Jupiter. 561-510-9675, jupitertheatre.org

Community Chanukah Lighting Event

Sunday, December 10, 11 a.m.

Bring the whole family for this memorable event featuring Menorah lighting, Chanukah crafts, latkes, live music and dancing.

10500 N Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens. 561-624-7004, jewishcommunitysynagogue.com

Winter Wonderland Laser Lights & Bites

Friday, December 15, 6-9 p.m.

Don’t miss this exciting event at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium, which is suitable for the entire family. It includes a performance by the Palm Beach Symphony, holiday photos, winter-themed crafts, photos with Santa, food trucks, a solar activation station, mini golf and dazzling holiday lights throughout the Science trail.

4801 Dreher Trail N, West Palm Beach. 561-832-1988, coxsciencecenter.org/winter-wonderland

Liverpool Live: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute

Friday, December 15, 8 p.m.

Join Liverpool Live as they present some of the most significant rock n’ roll songs of all time, complete with authentic costumes and instruments. Tickets begin at $37.50 and VIP options are available.

8221 Glades Road # 10, Boca Raton. 561-483-9036, bocablackbox.showare.com

Bye Bye Birdie at the Wick Theatre and Costume Museum

Through December 24

Get your tickets in advance for a performance of this Tony Award-winning musical, famous for songs like “Put on a Happy Face” and “Kids.”

7901 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton. 561-995-2333, thewick.org

FUN PALM BEACH AREA ACTIVITIES

Palm Beach Food & Wine Fest

Thursday-Sunday, December 7-10

Choose from exciting events featuring Food Network stars, including 5-course dinners, wine pairings, tastings and mixology classes. Register in advance for individual events or packages with discounts.

Various locations, Palm Beach. 800-210-0689, pbfoodwinefest.com

Garden of the Palm Beaches Marathon

Saturday and Sunday, December 9 and 10

Run a half marathon, relay race, 5K or 10K to support the Special Olympics. You’ll also enjoy a Goody bag and a Health and Wellness expo.

101 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach. runsignup.com/Race/FL/WestPalmBeach/PalmBeachesMarathon

Boca Holiday Festival

Saturday and Sunday, December 9 and 10, 10 a.m.

Bring the whole family out for rides, Santa, holiday decor, food, shopping, ice skating, bouncy houses and face painting in Boca. One-day adult and child admission is $15 and the event will take place rain or shine.

590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. artsinboca.org

Sumi-e Ink Painting Class

Thursdays and Fridays Through December 21

Learn a form of Japanese ink painting using an ink stick and grinding stone and choose from a landscape or floral class at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens. Admission to the museum and gardens is included in the fee for the program.

4000 Mirikami Park Road, Delray Beach. 561-495-0233, morikami.org

PALM BEACH AREA KIDS EVENTS

West Palm Beach Winter Carnival

Friday-Monday, December 8-17

Your kiddos can enjoy rides, games, food and fun on Summit Boulevard in West Palm Beach. Parking is free.

4620 Summit Boulevard, West Palm Beach. hildebrandamusementrides.com/event/west-palm-beach-winter-carnival

Family Fun Gingerbread Unicorn

Saturday, December 16, 10:30 a.m.

Your little crafter, ages 6 and up, can create a gingerbread unicorn at Painting With a Twist. A ticket price of $32 to $35 per participant includes one parent or guardian.

2288 N Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach. paintingwithatwist.com

Photos with Santa at the Mall at Wellington Green

Through December 24

Enjoy a fabulous day of shopping and get your photo taken with Santa at Ice Palace at the Grand Court in the Mall at Wellington Green, where there will be multiple packages available. Enjoy pet photos on December 4. Reserve in advance.

10300 W Forest Hill Boulevard, Wellington. whereissanta.com

Families Bring in the New Year at the Boca Raton Museum of Art

Saturday, December 30, 11 a.m.

Don’t miss art-making stations and activities inspired by the New Year, and the Smoke & Mirrors Exhibition, at the Boca Raton Museum of Art.

501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 561-392-2500, bocamuseum.org/visit/events/families-bring-new-year

PALM BEACH AREA ART EXHIBITIONS

Season of Change Art Exhibition

On view through December 31

Enjoy paintings, sculpture and mixed media celebrating the theme of transformation at Posh Design Studio. Admission is free and you are welcome to purchase a piece for you own collection.

9089 Atlantic Avenue, Suite 104, Delray Beach. eventbrite.com/e/season-of-change-art-exhibition-tickets-717975813987

Scenes of New York City: The Elie and Sarah Hirschfeld Collection

On view through January 28

Enjoy works of prominent artists, such as Andy Warhol, Norman Rockwell and Georgia O’Keeffe, as they depict some of New York City’s most famous landmarks. This exhibit is in the Esther B. O’Keeffe Building, and tickets are available at the door or in advance.

102 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach. 561-655-7226, fourarts.org