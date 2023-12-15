Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society Hosts DO at the Zoo

Kelly Braunstein, Elizabeth Safro, Robyn Tannenbaum, Trish Dunne CAPEHART Loren and Casey Klein CAPEHART Nicholas and Caroline Rafferty CAPEHART Kalley Hoffman, Holly Cardinale, Naomi Scharf CAPEHART Matt and Jennifer Valle CAPEHART Jonathan and Whitney Clay CAPEHART Ruth Baum, Carole Moran, Margo McKnight CAPEHART Dr. Dan and Kathie Comerford CAPEHART Robyn and Len Tannenbaum CAPEHART Cecilia and Guillermo Perez-Vargas CAPEHART Philip and Renata Saville CAPEHART Margie Betten, Marilyn Beuttenmuller CAPEHART Julie and Mike Connors CAPEHART Kim Frisbie, Katie Frisbie Crowell CAPEHART

Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society hosted its highly anticipated DO at the Zoo annual al fresco event. Celebrated under the sparkling and brilliant Zoo Lights, Palm Beach Zoo’s eco-friendly holiday lights tradition presented by FPL SolarNowTM, DO at the Zoo was a luminous night of delicious cuisine, sip-sensational cocktails and a shared commitment to wildlife.

Guests were welcomed by some of the Zoo’s most fascinating and popular animals, always a highlight at every Zoo special event. Greetings were provided by Wilbur, the Zoo’s celebrity sloth, macaws Crackle and Perus, and Pinecone, the Florida pine snake, while western cougar Micco connected with eventgoers with an unforgettable up-close experience.

Funds raised at DO at the Zoo help save wildlife in wild places and provide care for the Zoo’s animal residents, many of which are rare, endangered or orphaned. Elizabeth Safro and Robyn Tannenbaum served as chairs and Ruth Baum and Dr. Dan Comerford were honorary chairs of this wildly successful and festive event.