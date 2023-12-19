Podcast: Dan Talks with Linda Willett, Hamptons Swan Documentarian

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Linda Willett, Swan Documentarian

Episode 164: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Linda Willett, swan documentarian of the Hamptons. She is a resident of East Hampton and enjoys a view of the pond, which provides an ideal spot for her to watch the village’s famous swans. From gliding gracefully across the water to pecking not-so-gracefully at automobiles, these stunning birds are well worth documenting.

