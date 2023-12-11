Podcast: Dan Talks with Pierre Weber, Owner of Pierre's Restaurant in Bridgehampton

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Pierre’s Owner Pierre Weber

Episode 163: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Pierre Weber, founder and owner of Pierre’s restaurant in Bridgehampton. In 2002, Weber, a fifth-generation French baker, opened this elegant, chic dining establishment and has been warmly welcoming sophisticated socialites and casual passersby 365 days of the year ever since.

