Recipe: Make Mirabelle Restaurant's Zucchini-Shiitake Mushroom Stuffed Delicata Squash

Whip up this delicious winter season vegetarian dish from Chef Fernando Machado at Mirabelle Restaurant in Stony Brook.

Ingredients:

3 Zucchini

1/2 quart Thinly sliced shiitake mushrooms

1/2 cup Chopped scallions

Grape seed oil

Salt and pepper

3 Medium delicata squash

2 Lemongrass stalks, trim and sliced

1/2 Medium Spanish onion, minced

1 Bay leaf

1 Minced garlic clove

1/2 teaspoon Grated ginger

1/2 quart Vegetable stock

2 cans (14 oz each) Unsweetened coconut milk

1/2 cup Thinly sliced Yukon gold potatoes

1 Banana

Directions:

1. Rinse and grate the zucchini using a box grater.

2. In a skillet, add grape seed oil and sauté the zucchini.

3. Repeat the same with the shiitake mushrooms. Season, combine with zucchini, then reserve.

4. Split the delicata squash lengthwise, remove the seeds, then season.

5. Place squash on a greased sheet tray skin side up. Cook squash until tender in an oven, 325° F.

6. When both zucchini-shiitake mixture and squash are cold, stuff the squash and reserve.

Sauce:

In a medium-size pot, add grapeseed oil, onion, lemongrass, bay leaf, garlic and ginger, and sweat over medium heat. Add vegetable stock and cook for 15 minutes.

1. Add coconut milk and potatoes, cook for 20 minutes more over moderate heat.

2. Slice banana and add to sauce.

3. Transfer all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.

4. Pass the sauce through a fine china cap.

5. Serve stuffed squash with sauce, and garnish with chopped scallions.

For more dishes from Mirabelle Restaurant, visit them at 150 Main Street, Stony Brook or check them out online at mirabelleatthreevillageinn.com.