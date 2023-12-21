Feds Commend Southampton for Town Hall Renovation

Southampton Town Hall is located at 116 Hampton Road.

The Town of Southampton recently received federal recognition for renovating town hall so that its utilities were updated to reduce its carbon footprint.

In the century-old building, which was previously Southampton High School, the town replaced steam-based heating with heat pumps, replaced all lighting with LED fixtures and installed low flow water fixtures, officials said.

The upgrades helped in “reducing GHG (Green House Gas) emissions by more than 210 metric tons of CO2 per year at its 100-plus-year-old town hall building after completing a multi-year project to retrofit the steam heating, lighting and water systems,” the U.S. Department of Energy wrote in a letter of appreciation addressed to Southampton Town Engineer Thomas Houghton.

The renovations were part of the town’s Better Buildings Initiative Project and the DOE’s Better Climate Challenge Program.

“These retrofits were all accomplished while the departments and offices within town hall remained operational,” said Houghton. “A project of this scale could not have been accomplished without the full cooperation of all of our town hall employees, particularly our maintenance staff, and the patience of our residents.”