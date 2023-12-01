Southold Town Police Disciplined Over 2020 Party Complaint

The Southold Town Board passed on November 21 a measure to discipline three town police officers over their response to residents’ complaints about a gathering during the COVID-19 shutdown.

The incident took place in May 2020, when members of its department held a retirement party at a tree farm in Cutchogue for then-Sgt. Steven Zuhoski. The gathering was held amid mandates of social distancing during the early days of the pandemic, and officers ignored complaints about the event violating rules in place at the time.

One officer’s previously served 30-day suspension without pay was reduced to 20 days, but he was found guilty on three charges and 10 specifications. A second officer was found guilty on two charges and six specifications and suspended for two days. A third officer was found guilty on one charge yet avoided facing a written reprimand that would stay on his record for 18 months.

“The town board rejects the penalty suggested by the Hearing Officer and finds that a letter of reprimand is not necessary,” the resolution stated. “The board accepts that no further penalty is required beyond the aforesaid finding of guilt.”

None of the officers’ identities were disclosed in the meeting. The issue was raised to the board on July 5 in a closed door meeting. Central-Islip’s Sinnreich, Kosakoff & Messina LLP conducted an investigation into the matter and provided the findings to the board.

Hearings of the officers were held on August 10 with a decision issued on October 16. The latter two resolutions were approved unanimously in the recent meeting, but the first was passed by a 5-1 decision.

Town Supervisor Scott Russell was the lone “no” vote. The probe previously resulted in the temporary suspension of Police Chief Martin Flatley, who was reinstated in October 2022 and agreed to retire in 2024 as part of his return.