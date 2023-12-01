Dan’s Picks: 10 Things to Do This Weekend in the Hamptons & North Fork

The Wölffer Estate Lighting of the Vines, Photo: Daniel Gonzalez

Check out the Dan’s Papers editorial team’s top things to do in the Hamptons and North Fork (in date and time order) this weekend, December 1-3, 2023.

10 Hamptons & North Fork Things to Do

Re: Cycle: The Ubiquitous Bike

On view through December 31

Enjoy a free-wheeling exhibition with 20 selected bicycles, 25 photographs, two art videos and other artworks on the theme. The exhibition is open Wednesday to Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Artists Choose Parrish Part III

On view through February 18, 2024

View the works of over 41 artists with local roots at the Parrish Art Museum. The exhibition explores the relationships between the museum’s past and future, while revealing new perspectives discovered by the artists.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org/exhibitions

LongHouse Illuminated

Friday and Saturday, December 1 and 2

Don’t miss your chance to see the LongHouse Reserve lit up for the holidays with glowing sculptures, light-lined paths, holiday music, a market and tasty treats. Purchase tickets online in advance.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org

11th Annual Wooden Wonderland: Holiday Craft Show & Sale

Saturday, December 2, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss handmade wooden items, crafts, wreaths, scarves, hats, ornaments, pottery and more at the Suffolk County Historical Society. There will also be live woodworking and woodcarving demonstrations throughout the day. The event is suitable for the entire family.

300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Gingerbread House Challenge

Saturday, December 2, 11 a.m.

Bring your team of up to five participants to the Rogers Memorial Library, where you will use graham crackers and royal icing to create a gingerbread house. Winning categories include Best Construction, Most Creative and Best Decorated.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

“Jingle Shells” Decorating Party at Corey Creek

Saturday, December 2, noon.

Help Corey Creek decorate their Christmas tree while you enjoy live music, local oysters and Bedell wines. RSVP online.

45470 Main Road, Southold. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Lighting of the Vines 14th Anniversary

Saturday, December 2, 6 p.m.

Light the vines at Wölffer Estate, where you’ll enjoy live music, passed appetizers and Wölffer wines. There will also be a silent auction of holiday wreaths to benefit The Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center. VIP options are available.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5016, wolffer.com

Holiday Tree Lighting

Saturday, December 2, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy a Holiday Tree Lighting at Orient Beach State Park that includes Santa, hot chocolate, pictures and cookies. You can also bring winter coats and other non-perishable items for families in need.

40000 Main Road, Orient. parks.ny.gov/events/event.aspx?e=106-35021.0

Salt & Loft Holiday Party

Saturday, December 2, 6:30 p.m.

Join Salt & Loft in Westhampton Beach for a special, festive holiday party with a buffet dinner and cash bar. $35 at the door. Salt & Loft provides the Hamptons with an airy environment that unites the community through food and entertainment all in one lofty space. For reservations email [email protected].

145 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. saltandloft.com

Wreaths & Reds with North Fork Flower Farm

Sunday, December 3, 2 p.m.

Join Rose Hill Vineyards as they partner with North Fork Flower Farm for a hands-on wreath-making workshop. All materials will be provided, along with a glass of red wine.

2000 Oregon Road, Mattituck. 631-804-0367, rosehill-vineyards.com