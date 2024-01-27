Andrea Grace Mohr, affectionately known as “Pepino” the Italian Christmas Mouse of Southold, died Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 74.

Born January 20, 1949 in Ocala, Florida, she was the daughter of Angelo and Grace DeMaria of Brooklyn. She attended Suffolk County Community College in Selden for one year. She met the love of her life, Bob Mohr, on August 12, 1967 on a date arranged by Bob’s cousin Ginger Palombello. The night began at the Greenport Drive-In and ended at the Tavern, also in Greenport, with a pizza. Five dates later in early November 1967, Bob proposed before he returned to Wisconsin to finish his post-graduate studies.

On May 17, 1969 they were married at St. Thomas More R.C. Church in Hauppauge. They lived in Wisconsin before returning to Hauppauge, then Farmingville for 27 years and eventually Southold on Christmas Eve 1998 in a home the entire family built. Mohr also summered in Southold previously for 15 years.

For all her years she was a full-time mom, part-time soccer coach, a confidant loved by many, and adored by many, many more. She was a strong individual who could tackle anything with passion, purpose and completion. Mohr was an accomplished gardener, bird enthusiast, cook, homemaker, friend, column of family support, loved by all who had the pleasure of meeting her.

In addition, she was the office manager of her husband’s psychotherapy practice, along with his landscape business The Gentleman’s Farmer of Southold. An avid sports fan of Brooklyn Dodgers heritage, she was married to a lifelong Yankees fan. “We probably could have gotten this marriage annulled,” was an inside joke they shared with Fr. John Cervini, who married the couple in 1969. It was his first nuptial.

Mohr is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bob; daughter Nicole Barkly (her best, best friend in life); Jason, her son-in-law; and sister Laura DeMaria of Peconic, who looked upon Andrea as a mother. Additionally she leaves behind four cherished grandchildren: Madison, 14, (Moo-Moo), Matthew, 8 (Bubby), Olivia, 18, (By Golly it’s Ollie) and Christian, 14, (Luigi) — the loves of her life.

Grandma was always there for cookies, hugs, encouragement, Band-Aids and Gatorade. There, too, to wipe away tears, attend soccer, lacrosse, basketball and volleyball games, along with dance recitals and Girl Scouts. She was there for Girl Scout cookies, nuts, wrapping paper and wreaths. She will be missed by other parents and grandparents at the sporting events and also missed for her unconditional support, love and encouragement, no matter what the score.

Cremation was handled by the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. There were no services. A spring celebratory dinner will be held.