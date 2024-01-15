Candace Bushnell Takes One-Woman Show to UK, 'And Just Like That' Season 3 Confirmed

Candace Bushnell at LongHouse Midsummer Benefit, Photo: Sean Zanni/PMC/PMC

The next item on Candace Bushnell‘s agenda is taking her one-woman show, True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex and the City to the United Kingdom.

Guests toasted the Sag Harbor resident with Aphrodise’ sparkling rose’ at the New York Women’s Foundation soiree’ hosted in her honor by Southampton resident philanthropist Jean Shafiroff.

The Lipstick Jungle author exclusively told OK! magazine that her show came about because “Not every three women have to do the same thing. They don’t all have to follow the same path. Those days are over. It feels like in some places, the men are trying to force women back, and that’s what’s so important about the show. It’s about a single woman who has ups and downs but makes it. It’s about becoming your own Mr. Big.”

The Sex and the City creator’s multiple dates in the UK begin in February.

And Just Like That… Season 3

In other Sex and the City news, Max announced in December that the show’s reboot, And Just Like That…, will return for a third season, but it won’t air until 2025.

Details are scarce, including about the question everyone is asking: Following Kim Cattrall‘s cameo as Samantha Jones in the Season 2 finale, will the actress and Hamptons resident return for a more significant role in Season 3?

We can’t wait to find out.

Keep up with Candace Bushnell at candacebushnell.com.