‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Airs June 22

Season 2 of And Just Like That… returns to HBO’s newly named Max platform on June 22. HBO recently unveiled a new poster featuring Amagansett’s Sarah Jessica Parker, Montauk’s Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

The poster, which is captioned: “Pull up a chair, it’s going to be a feast,” also features Sara Ramírez as Che Diaz, Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, Sarita Choudry as Seema Patel and Karen Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace.

And Just Like That … is the sequel to Hamptons author Candace Bushnell’s Sex and the City which ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2004, followed by a pair of films, 2008’s Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2 in 2010.

The famously brash fourth friend in the original show, Samantha, does not appear in the reboot due to clashes between actress Kim Cattrall and her cast mates on the show.

HBO Max and the Discovery+ streaming services merged into one with the introduction of the “Max” service on May 23, so now you can watch Sex and the City, And Just Like That… and Serving the Hamptons all in one place at max.com.

Sex and the City / And Just Like That… Experience

In other news, Max has announced the upcoming launch of And Just Like That…It’s Been 25 Years, A Sex and the City Experience, a four-day celebration of the iconic franchise’s 25th anniversary and the highly-anticipated Season 2 premiere.

The event is set to take place at 477 Broadway in New York City from Thursday, June 8 to Sunday, June 11. This limited-time experience is designed to fully immerse fans in the Sex and the City/And Just Like That… world, offering a unique opportunity to relive favorite moments from the show.

Admission to the celebration is free to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, and fans can reserve their spots now at satc25experience.com.