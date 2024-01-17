East Hampton Village Eyes Speed Cams

East Hampton Village Police Department

East Hampton Village officials are entertaining the idea of potentially deploying speed cameras to get drivers to slow down in the village, but the idea is a long road to fruition. The idea would require the board to pass legislation asking New York State lawmakers to approve a bill allowing East Hampton Village to enact a photo traffic enforcement program targeting drivers who break the speed limit.

The concept has proven controversial, but has gained steam in recent years. Red light cameras have been legal for more than a decade, school bus stop-arm cameras have been used across Long Island in recent years and work zone speed cameras debuted last year.

School zone speed cameras were nixed before they were implemented in Suffolk following a botched rollout in Nassau County that riled drivers. And as Dan’s Papers has exclusively reported, Hamptons judges had refused to hear school bus stop-arm camera cases for years, causing a backlog of hundreds of cases, forcing the Town of Southampton to hire an administrative law judge to hear such cases instead.