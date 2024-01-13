New Year Promos, Afternoon Tea & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Enjoy a cuppa tea in honor of King Charles’ coronation

We hope that 2024 is off to a fruitful and flavorful start! If not … well, that’s what we’re here for. There are plenty of exciting promotions and events happening in these next couple of weeks to help keep things exciting!

NEW YEAR, NEW PROMOTIONS

Fresno Restaurant in East Hampton is welcoming the New Year with new daily promotions! From Sunday to Tuesday, there will now be a two-course prix fixe consisting of an appetizer and an entrée for $39. Guests can add on a dessert for an additional $5. Available both at the bar and dining room, the menu tentatively includes the following: for appetizers, guests can choose from their crispy Buffalo cauliflower with blue cheese (a personal favorite), salmon tartare with homemade chips, fried calamari with chili aioli and artisanal greens with sherry vinaigrette.

For entrées, there will be a choice of their pan-roasted chicken breast, pan-seared salmon, vegan grilled maitake mushroom with Yukon potatoes, orecchiette with fennel sausage and broccoli rabe, grilled marinated prime skirt steak for an added $10, and their Fresno Burger. As for the sweet final course, the dessert of the day will be offered.

That’s not all. If you’re looking for a place to eat with your loved one, Fresno is now offering a Date Night special every Thursday where you’ll receive a complimentary half-carafe of red or white wine with the purchase of two entrées.

Lastly, the restaurant is hosting Burger Night from Sunday to Thursday, where guests can choose between a beef burger, crispy chicken or a beyond burger with fries for only $16! It’s only available at the bar though, so make sure to get a spot.

AFTERNOON TEA, ANYONE?

The Baker House 1650 in East Hampton is bringing back an English tradition with Sunday Afternoon Tea this upcoming Sunday, January 14. From 1:30–4 p.m. for $85 per person, guests can enjoy an afternoon of elegance with an assortment of teas by Plain T, a glass of Champagne, savory bites and sweet treats! Make sure to sign up in advance, as tickets are required. If you’re looking to have a tea party in a more private or intimate setting,

The Baker House also offers their Afternoon Tea package in their seasonal outdoor heated igloos, for up to six guests. Costing $115 per person for the tea and light bite service, the igloo comes with an impeccable ambiance and space, along with board games!

TIME TO WINE AND DINE

On Thursday, January 18, from 6:30–9:30 p.m., Fauna in Westhampton Beach is teaming up with Bedell Cellars to host a wine pairing dinner. The dinner will consist of a five-course meal featuring fine wines from Bedell Cellars. Courses include winter squash carpaccio, diver scallops, Iberico pork, prime rib braciole and orange cardamom cheesecake. The wines that will be served are the Verdejo 2022, Gallery 2020, Taste Red 2019, Musée 2019 and Frizzante 2021. Tickets are $125 per person and tend to sell out quickly, so secure yours early!

DID YOU KNOW?

If you’re not the biggest fan of pizza crust, how about some crust dippers! Sag Pizza in Sag Harbor offers multiple dipping sauces meant specifically for leftover crust to make it taste even more delicious. Their dipping sauces include pesto, truffle aioli, hot honey and ranch. Might as well try them all.

BITS AND BITES

Long Island Restaurant Week is only abouttwo weeks away! Get your stomachs ready.

Estia’s Little Kitchen in Sag Harbor is offering a weekend dinner prix fixe for only $32! On Friday and Saturday nights from 5–6 p.m., guests can enjoy a casita salad complete with their choice of an entrée and dessert.

Green Hill Kitchen & Que in Greenport hosts Trivia Nights every Friday starting at 6:30 p.m.! During this time, there will also be drink specials.

Isola on Shelter Island is offering weekly rotating specials! Tuesday is Pizza Night, where if you buy one pizza, you get the second pizza half off! Wednesday is Chicken Parm Night, where you can get their chicken parm with bucatini pasta and a side salad for only $21 and Thursday is Steak Night, where you enjoy their 14 oz NY Strip Steak, served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables, plus a side salad for only $29!

The Clubhouse Hamptons hosts Taco Thursdays from 5–7:30 p.m., which features tacos and margaritas for only $5!

FOOD QUOTE

“Eating is not merely a material pleasure. Eating well gives a spectacular joy to life and contributes immensely to goodwill and happy companionship. It is of great importance to the morale.” -Elsa Schiaparelli, fashion designer