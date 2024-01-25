Dan's Papers Palm Beach

Grand Opening Night of Cocoon Gallery

By Staff
01/25/2024

Russell Barhart, Laura Gillis, Mitchell Siegel, and Mandy WengenCAPEHART

Tabitha Bland, Andrea Berumen, Molly McDougal, Georgia BoyerCary Roman

Barbara Geller and Sue GoldsteinCAPEHART

Ed Flak and Anne StretchCAPEHART

Jaahayr James and Andrew HeistCAPEHART

Kim and Michael O’BrienCAPEHART

Laura Gillis and Chuck TaylorCAPEHART

Margaret Smith and Jackie DielCAPEHART

Mitchell Siegel and Mandy WengenCAPEHART

Pam Barker and Gerry BarkerCAPEHART

Rolise Rachel and Diana DavisCAPEHART

Russell Barhart and Laura GillisCAPEHART

Victor Figueredo, Tim Kling and Edwin PalacioCAPEHART

More than 100 guests were inspired by the natural and handcrafted creations at Cocoon Gallery in Palm Beach during a private reception and grand opening.

Hosted by Cocoon founder Mitchell Siegel, who travels the world curating awe-inspiring accessories and furniture, the new 1,800-square-foot gallery showcases custom, one-of-a-kind live-edge tables, mirrors, sculptures, and wall art handcrafted from natural materials and exotic woods. Cocoon Gallery has a second gallery location in Naples, Florida.

Guests enjoyed butlered bites, wine, and champagne from Sandy James Catering, and then danced the night away to romantic guitar music by Mario Baretto.

