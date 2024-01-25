Grand Opening Night of Cocoon Gallery

More than 100 guests were inspired by the natural and handcrafted creations at Cocoon Gallery in Palm Beach during a private reception and grand opening.

Hosted by Cocoon founder Mitchell Siegel, who travels the world curating awe-inspiring accessories and furniture, the new 1,800-square-foot gallery showcases custom, one-of-a-kind live-edge tables, mirrors, sculptures, and wall art handcrafted from natural materials and exotic woods. Cocoon Gallery has a second gallery location in Naples, Florida.

Guests enjoyed butlered bites, wine, and champagne from Sandy James Catering, and then danced the night away to romantic guitar music by Mario Baretto.