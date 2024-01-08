Mocktail Recipe: Learn to Make Elaia Estiatorio's Pollonia for Dry January
1 minute 01/08/2024
In honor of Dry January, we bring you a delicious mocktail recipe from Elaia Estiatorio in Bridgehampton. A creation by Head Bartender Langdon Seifert, the Pollonia is a refreshing blend of blueberry shrub, lemon juice and agave infused with thyme. Mix one up at home this month!
Elaia Estiatorio’s Pollonia
Ingredients:
1 oz Kosterina Blueberry Shrub
3/4 oz Fresh lemon juice
3/4 oz Agave syrup
Muddled thyme
Q Club Soda
Directions:
1. Shake and strain over fresh ice in a tulip glass.
2. Top with Q Club Soda.
3. Garnish with thyme.
For more Elaia Estiatorio mocktails and cocktails, visit them at 95 School Street, Bridgehampton or online at elaiaestiatorio.com.