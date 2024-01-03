Car Stolen with Sleeping Child Inside in Riverhead on Christmas

Riverhead Town Police photo

A thief stole a car that was left running with a 7-year-old child sleeping in the backseat while parked outside of a store in Riverhead late Christmas night, Riverhead Town Police said.

A 39-year-old Selden woman reported that she left the sleeping child in a Ford Fusion while she went into the Riverhead Stationary Store on East Main Street when an unknown person got in the vehicle and drove off shortly after 11 p.m. on December 25, police said.

Riverhead Town Police, Southampton Town Police and New York State Troopers searched for the vehicle, which was found in Flanders with the child still sleeping and unharmed, police said. The thief fled the area prior to police arrival.

The owner of the vehicle was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child for leaving the child unattended in the unlocked running vehicle. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the child, who was turned over to a family member.

Riverhead Town Police detectives ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call them at 631-727-4500.