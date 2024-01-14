Out Palm Beach: Halo42 Skincare CEO Tim Quinn & the Beauty of Inspiration

Tim Quinn, Photo: Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

When talking with the respected Tim Quinn, CEO of the Halo42 skincare and beauty line, and witnessing his love of helping others feel confident about themselves, especially cancer patients and survivors, I immediately thought of a quote by the iconic Diana Vreeland, “There’s only one thing in life, and that’s the continual renewal of inspiration.”

A Conversation with Tim Quinn

Tim, I notice the similarity of the statement with your mission statement for your skincare and makeup company, Halo42: “When mental wellness and beauty align, it helps others to feel beautiful, too.” Tell us about your journey to beauty and wellness, and how you inspire the everyday people, as well as cancer survivors and patients. And how do you align beauty with renewal and a good mental state to move forward in life?

I have been in the beauty business forever it seems. I was the VP of creative artistry for Giorgio Armani Beauty for nearly 20 years as a makeup artist working across the globe with some of the most iconic women of the world stage.

In 2007 I was diagnosed with cancer, and my life changed dramatically. A year-long battle with chemo, radiation and surgeries forced me to reevaluate my purpose. I chose to not only survive but to thrive, and in doing so was inspired to give as much of my time, talents and love to help others find their balance and inner beauty.

The pandemic was my second major reboot. I left my career, moved full-time to Palm Beach County, and moved my mother in with me — she was suffering from dementia, and I was sure that if she was in a facility, I would never see her again. We had an extraordinary two years — and again, my love of beauty and the power of touch and connection helped to bring forward the best version of her. She really became a darling on social media. I consider those two years a gift, and someday I will write the story — a true love story.

Meanwhile, I lost my little brother as well as my ex of nearly 20 years to addiction — and then came across Mark Turnipseed’s book, My Suicide Race: Winning Over the Trauma of Addiction, and hired him to coach and train me. We became terrific friends and recognized that our beliefs in mindful self-care is a key element to overcoming anything. He introduced me to the healing powers of Copaiba, and off we went to Peru to explore and learn from the Shipibo tribe. Two years later we have an extraordinary product line that truly allows our clients to heal and nurture not just their skin but also, too, their spirit.

Can you tell us about some of your charity work and organizations you work with, both national and organizations in the Palm Beaches?

I am on the Advisory Board for the Farrah Fawcett Foundation. She was truly an amazing force of nature, and our mutual friendship with Alana Stewart inspired me to do as much as possible to promote her mission through an alignment with Stand Up 2 Cancer.

I also am involved with the American Cancer Society. I was their first “dreamboy,” as I work with Look Good Feel Better. I am proud to support my friends who chair Autism Speaks of PBC; the annual Palm Beach Walk is on my permanent list. I danced for charity to support the George Snow Scholarship fund in Boca Raton. I do an annual event for the cancer center at Mass General, I volunteer for Changing Lives of Boca Raton, the Cancer Alliance of Palm Beach, the Cancer Center at Boca Regional — virtually any opportunity to give back my time and talents, especially with respect to the cancer recovery space.

What inspires you in these endeavors. You recently held an event in Palm Beach for the Farrah Fawcett Foundation in Palm Beach. Tell us about some of the local organizations you contribute your efforts to, as well including the cancer alliance of palm beach.

I feel so very fortunate to give back — especially for anyone suffering the ravages of cancer treatment. Through our Halo42 brand alliances, we love to partner and share our joy of helping people recognize their inner strength and beauty. Nothing is more satisfying than to see the sparkle ignite in someone’s eyes when they feel loved and seen! I was also just nominated for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Visionary of the Year candidate for Palm Beach County.

What do you love about the Palm Beaches and the people of Palm Beach?

I love how welcoming, warm and supportive the people are here. I clearly love the weather, the timeless style — the allure of Palm Beach has always resonated with me. I feel at home here.

Any upcoming Halo42 Palm Beach events?

Every Saturday, you can find us at Pioneer Linens on Clematis street. I will be posting several upcoming events (on my social media accounts) as I start my fundraising for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society!

In a few words, because evolution always is fascinating: Tim Quinn was …

Joyfully simmering.

And Tim Quinn now is …

Ignited and sparkling.

To learn more about Tim Quinn and his Halo42 brand, visit halo42.com and follow @timquinnbeauty and @halo42effect on Instagram.

Frank D’Agostino is a playwright, composer, executive producer, figure skater and active member in the Southern Florida community.