Mall at Wellington Green Celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month This Weekend

The Pink Party and Zumba Dance Party at The Mall at Wellington Green

The Mall at Wellington Green will bring back its sixth annual Pink Party celebration to raise breast cancer awareness in Wellington this Saturday, October 7 from 1-3 p.m.

A main highlight of the event will be a Zumba class in the mall’s Grand Court. Access to the Zumba class requires a $10 donation for great cause as all proceeds raised will go to the American Cancer Society and their Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. The first 100 participants will also receive a free, pink visor.

Other free initiatives taking place throughout the day include student performances, live music, face painting, ribbon airbrush tattoos and photo opportunities. Wellington Green will also host cancer survivors who will share their stories, such as schoolteacher Ailady Aliva and life coach Maxine Sutherland.

Representatives from the American Cancer Society will be in attendance, providing tips on breast cancer prevention and detection. Doctors at the Wellington Regional Medical Center will offer information on the latest treatments and goals for a cure.

Promoters encourage all participants to show up dressed in pink and help in the effort to find a cure.

The Mall at Wellington Green is located at 10300 Forest Hill Boulevard in Wellington. For more information, visit shopwellingtongreen.com or call 561-227-2900.