American Humane Throws Pups4Patriots Cocktail Party

Joni, Bella, Amy Hrin CAPEHART Lois Pope CAPEHART Peter Feinman, Marilyn Pelstring CAPEHART Robin Ganzert, Pups4Patriots team, Dottie and Annie CAPEHART Robin Ganzert, Brian O'Connor CAPEHART Robin Ganzert, Lois Pope, Bart Vitolli CAPEHART Service Dog Annie CAPEHART Service Dog Bella CAPEHART Tom Kearney CAPEHART

A night of generosity unfolded as nearly 80 guests from Wellington and Palm Beach gathered to honor man’s best friend at the American Humane Pups4Patriots Cocktail Party held at the National Polo Center. This program offers critical support to U.S. Armed Forces through the provision of life-saving service dogs for veterans grappling with Post-Traumatic Stress or Traumatic Brain Injury.

The event featured inspirational remarks from Dr. Robin Ganzert, the President and CEO of American Humane, who took the opportunity to extend recognition to Philanthropist Lois Pope, founder of the Lois Pope Life Center for Military Affairs which includes the Pups4Patriots program. In another poignant moment, the Humane Hero Award was presented to Coleman Natural Foods for their steadfast commitment and support of American Humane and the Pups4Patriots program.

Dr. Robin Ganzert stated, “Many veterans struggle with post-traumatic stress or traumatic brain injuries. For some, medications and therapists are simply not enough to help restore a sense of normalcy. There is no pill or therapy session that can put a smile on a vet’s face like a wagging tail. We want every veteran to know that they do not need to face this battle alone. Man’s best friend can help.”

To date, the Pups4Patriots program has delivered 207 healing leashes into the hands of U.S. military veterans – all at no cost to them, thanks to the generous support of dedicated donors who recognize the impact of this program.

Among the highlights of the evening were the two Pups4Patriots teams: Joni and her service dog Bella, as well as Dottie and her service dog Annie.