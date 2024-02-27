Andy Cohen Addresses Brandi Glanville Harassment Accusation

Andy Cohen, Photo: Sean Zanni/PMC/PMC

Following The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Brandi Glanville‘s accusation of sexual harassment against Amagansett resident Andy Cohen, he issued an apology on February 22 on X/Twitter.

The tweet was a direct response to a letter from Glanville’s lawyers that was sent to NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. and production company Shed Media earlier that day, reports OK! magazine.

Attorneys for Glanville, Mark Geragos and Bryan J. Freedman, claimed that in 2022, Cohen sent Glanville an explicit video that allegedly crossed some lines. Cohen explained in his social media post, “The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate, and I apologize.”

The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 23, 2024

After Cohen made the statement on X, a source defended the creator of The Real Housewives franchise, saying, “No one in their right mind would think that video was meant to be taken seriously.” The insider added, “It was very clear that everyone was in on the joke.”

Meanwhile, Geragos and Freedman claim their client “has been a victim of sexual harassment at Bravo by none other than Andy Cohen.”