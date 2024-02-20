Ellen Hermanson Foundation Awards $363K in Grants

L.-R.: Michelle Wintjen; Kristen Lessler, Laura Borghardt, Ann Ciardullo, Cathy Tweedy, Dr. Julie Ratner, Dr. Edna Kapenhas and Laura Davis, RN. (Lisa Tamburini)

The Southampton-based nonprofit Ellen Hermanson Foundation awarded $363,000 in grants on February 15 to further its mission of assisting people being treated for breast cancer.

The funding advances the Ellen Hermanson Breast Center at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, where no patients are turned away for lack of insurance and if they cannot pay, its local satellite locations and Ellen’s Well, a psychosocial support program for patients. Grants were also awarded to members of The Ellen Hermanson Foundation Community Partnership to support bilingual outreach, social support and breast care education for women without ready access to health care.

“The uninsured, underinsured and underserved in our East End community need and deserve quality breast health care,” said Julie Ratner, Ed.D., co-founder and board president of The Ellen Hermanson Foundation.

East End organizations that are members of The Ellen Hermanson Foundation Community Partnership include the Shinnecock Health Center at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center, OLA (Organización Latino-Americana) of Eastern Long Island, The Retreat and Judges and Lawyers Breast Cancer Alert Ellen Hermanson Memorial Symposium.

The grants this year will go toward acquiring a cutting-edge tomosynthesis mammography machine at the center, providing breast screenings and diagnostic procedures, allocating Ellen’s Well micro-grants for transportation and social services, supporting the Phillips Family Cancer Care Summit and paying a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW), a nurse practitioner, and an oncology nurse patient navigator at Ellen’s Well.

The grants will be administered in partnership with the Southampton Hospital Foundation and the Stony Brook Medicine’s Phillips Family Cancer Center.

Learn more at ellenhermanson.org.