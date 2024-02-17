Ladies Night, Doughnut Pairings & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

North Fork Doughnut Company aka NoFoDoCo doughnuts

Can’t believe we’re halfway through February already? Well, neither can we. Here are all the hottest food and drink happenings and restaurant specials.

LADIES’ NIGHT

Girls just want to have fun! Grab your girls, because Thursday night is Ladies’ Night at Wölffer Estate. Happening in the Tasting Room from 5–7 p.m. every Thursday, guests will get to sip on popular Wölffer favorites including Summer in a Bottle White, Summer in a Bottle Long Island Rosé, Summer in a Bottle Cotes de Provence Rosé and Finca Wölffer Malbec for only $10 each. If you’re looking to take it up a notch, feel free to try the vineyard’s featured cocktail, The Pink Lady, which is a mixture of raspberry, gin, lemon and mint for $12. Alongside these drinks will be small plates available to purchase such as Italian flatbread, a meat and cheese board, or a baguette with olives, all priced at $15.

DOUGHNUT PAIRING

Pindar Vineyards in Peconic and North Fork Doughnut Company in Mattituck (aka NoFoDoCo), known for its creative flavored doughnuts, are teaming up to host a unique wine and doughnut pairing. Happening on February 24, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy three wines with three uniquely crafted doughnuts for only $30. Available time slots are at noon and 2 p.m., with seating being limited! Make sure to sign up before February 21 to secure your spot. To purchase a ticket, visit bit.ly/3umQxeu. Additionally, to know NoFoDoCo’s latest doughnut offerings, check their monthly flavor forecast on their website, which is constantly changing.

HAMPTON PROMOS

We’ve got multiple promotions to share with you from the one and only Hampton Eats. Starting off with February being National Chocolate Lover’s Month, which means customers will receive 10% off on all chocolate desserts for the remainder of the month. Then on February 25, in honor of National Clam Chowder Day, if you buy one cup of clam chowder, you’ll get another one for free! February 27 marks National Strawberry Day where you’ll receive four complimentary chocolate-covered strawberries with any purchase over $20. Finally, in light of Leap Year on February 29, you can receive a discount up to 20% off! Not sure about you, but with these deals, you’ll be seeing us at Hampton Eats almost every day.

WINTERFEST

It’s the Southold WinterFest this Saturday, February 17! Happening from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. on Main Road in Southold, the event will include live entertainment, free food and beverage samples, recreational activities for all ages and other special events. Restaurants and wineries that will be offering free food and beverages include Maroni Cuisine, Latin Fuzion, North Fork Taps and Corks, Eastern Front Brewery, North Fork Roasting Co., Pindar Vineyards, Southold General and The Giving Room. In terms of activities, there will be crafting workshops, cupcake decorating, flame juggling, ice sculpting, hair tinseling, a popcorn station and more.

DID YOU KNOW?

Want to treat your dog? Take them out to dinner! Bistro Été in Water Mill offers a special Paw Course menu to cater to your furry friends. Consisting of a three-course meal of an appetizer, entree and dessert, your dog will be given the following: a bottle of Evian water, a homemade dog biscuit, a bacon wrapped boneless chicken thigh stuffed with spinach topped with veal sauce and fresh shaved summer truffles, and peanut butter coconut ice cream for dessert. Sounds like quite the feast. Be sure to call for details.

BITS AND BITES

The Green Room, Sag Harbor Cinema’s third-floor bar and rooftop terrace has live music every Thursday night starting at 8 p.m. as well as game night and happy hour on Tuesdays. Be sure to check their website for their weekly winter events.

The Blend in East Hampton is hosting Tortilla Nights! The restaurant has a special themed menu on Tuesdays featuring $10 margaritas, tableside guacamole for $15 and a wide variety of fajitas at a discounted price.

Coche Comedor is offering a 5+10 Tap Takeover every Tuesday through Friday from 5–7 p.m. at the bar! The promotion includes $5 media margaritas, $10 full-sized margaritas, $5 glasses of wine and $5 pints of Mexican lager.

It’s Winter Wednesdays at Buddhaberry! From 3–6 p.m. on Wednesdays, enjoy Buddhaberry‘s Happier Hour with a new BOGO deal: Buy one yogurt, get one free.

FOOD QUOTE

“We all eat, and it would be a sad waste of opportunity to eat badly.” –Anna Thomas, author