The Hampton Synagogue Begins Work on New Mikvah in Westhampton Beach

Rabbie Marc Schneier and General Contractor Rhett Fogg review the construction.

The Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach began construction on a new mikvah — a Jewish ritual bath that religious leaders say is designed for those who immerse themselves to achieve a state of purity. The Tuchman Family Mikvah project is a gift from Hampton Synagogue Honorary President Morris “Moish” and Judy Tuchman and is being built on the northwest corner of the Levin Family Children’s Campus.

“The construction of a mikvah enjoys a special preeminence in Judaism, greater than the building of a synagogue, school or community center,” said Rabbi Marc Schneier, who founded The Hampton Synagogue.

Harav Yirmiyahu Katz, a national authority on mikvah construction and maintenance, is serving as the halachic consultant and supervising rabbi on the project. The building will feature an artistically designed ritual immersion bath, luxurious preparatory and waiting rooms on the ground floor. On the second floor will be a dedicated kelim mikvah, to facilitate the practice of toveling — immersing metal or glass cooking and dining utensils — as well as a full attendant’s apartment.

Robert Indiana’s iconic “AHAVA/LOVE” sculpture will be placed in the beautiful garden in front of an elegant veranda at the mikvah’s entranceway. The artwork — unique among synagogues throughout the world — is being donated by synagogue benefactors Gillian and Simon Salama-Caro.

Construction is scheduled to conclude Memorial Day weekend followed by a formal dedication ceremony on Sunday, July 7.