Meet Dan’s Cover Artist and Photo Contest Winner Lucille Corva

February 23, 2024 Dan’s Papers cover art (detail) by Lucille Corva

Our 2023 Dan’s Papers Photo Contests introduced us to a number of talented photographers that got to show off their talents for a chance to have their photo featured in our “Page 27” photo spreads. The winners of those 12 monthly contests were then given the opportunity to compete for our Photo Contest Grand Prize — a Dan’s Papers cover. After reviewing all the worthy cover photo pitches sent by the winners, it was clear that Tuckahoe-based photographer Lucille Corva’s “Sunset Silhouette” was the perfect fit for this week’s cover.

Here, Corva discusses how she took her winning shot, her East End inspirations, and how her photography has impacted her life and the lives of others.

A Chat with Lucille Corva

This week’s cover features your gorgeous “Sunset Silhouette” photo. Where and when were you inspired to take this shot?

This photo was taken when I was shooting photos of cormorants and egrets eating their fish dinners near the old Ponquogue wooden bridge on September 21, 2023. When I noticed the color of the sky and the sun, I decided to focus on the beautiful sunset. I have always found that taking photos of the sun, sunset and sunrise is difficult because it’s very hard to get the true color of the sun. For this reason, I decided to make my focus the sunset instead of the wildlife. I was so fortunate to capture the true color of the sun that evening.

What type of camera did you use to capture the cover photo, and are there any other cameras or related equipment that you use for photography?

The camera I used for this photo was a Nikon D780. The lens was a Nikon Lens 200-500 mm f/5.6. My settings for this photo were: 500mm, ISO 4000, F8, 1/8000 of second and kelvin score 10,000. I couldn’t believe that I finally accomplished getting this beautiful sunset. I do not use Lightroom or Photoshop so I rarely shoot in RAW; therefore, my photos are JPEG. Most of the time, I carry my camera in a harness, and I hand-hold my camera when shooting the photo. Occasionally, I use a tripod or monopod. I generally use my iPhone also so I can compare the color and composition between the iPhone and the Nikon shots.

When did you begin exploring photography, and what do you enjoy most about it?

I received my first camera (a Brownie) when I was 10 years old and have loved taking photos ever since then. When I was in college, I found that photography and art were relaxing courses which made me a better student in my other classes. I also took many photo courses after graduating as a registered nurse (RN) and found that my interest in photography lessened the stress of my full-time job. During this time, I particularly enjoyed taking photography classes taught by a friend, Lissa, and I enjoyed her weekly assignments and critiques.

Do you consider photography a career, side job or hobby, and if not your full-time career, would you ever want it to be?

Photography is more of a hobby that I enjoy when I am out walking each day. Sometimes, I have an idea in advance of what I’d like to photograph based on the lighting, weather conditions and time of day. I always keep the sky, nature, wildlife, old barns, farms, interesting structures and Dan’s monthly Photo Contest themes in mind when I’m walking. Sometimes I drive around to see what captures my interest.

I never considered photography as a career because I loved being a pediatric nurse taking care of children and their families. I eventually became a pediatric nurse practitioner (PNP) at a program that Albert Einstein College of Medicine began in the late ’70s. I am now retired.

While practicing inpatient and ICU pediatrics early in my career, and with their parents’ permission, I took photos of my patients and printed black and white photos in my home dark room. The parents loved the photos I gave them. This was all before HIPAA. Parents often gave me their own photos of their children so I could display them in my my office.

In my retirement, I have enjoyed taking some photography classes and would like to continue doing so to improve my skills. I love photography and thoroughly enjoy the many outstanding photographers who also capture our beautiful East End.

What are some of your favorite places or things to photograph on the East End?

I love the North Fork and the beautiful farms, windmills and old barns. I also find beauty in all of the beaches and towns on the South Fork. I love trying to capture wildlife on my daily walks, at the beaches and ponds, as well as the local preserves. I love all inanimate as well as live subjects that may be ordinary yet beautiful. Water droplets on flowers, reflections, shadows, sunrises and sunsets, rusty and broken objects, birds, animals and people are among some of my favorites. I also enjoy macro photography and frequently take photos of bees and other small insects. Family and friends have commented that they love how I see the world.

What’s something you’ve learned about the East End or about yourself through your photography?

I developed excellent observational skills throughout my professional career as an RN/PNP and also as an amateur photographer for most of my life. I believe that photography has made me very cognizant of my surroundings. People have commented that I notice things that others may pass. This skill has helped me see or envision things on the East End that have may not been noticed before.

Through my photography, I have learned that there is beauty in everything, and it’s important to look in all directions: up, down, in front of and behind you. Otherwise, you may miss the squirrel family poking out of a hole in a tree, or an interesting, rusty piece of metal, or the reflection of the sky in a puddle after a rainstorm. Photography calms me and transports me to the beauty that surrounds us.

What’s one of your proudest moments as a photographer?

As I mentioned, I used to take photos of my patients. One of my photos was used by the New York City Police Department when a child was abducted from the hospital I worked at for 35 years. Using my photo, the police were able to find the child and return her safely to the hospital. I was extremely happy that my photo helped the officers in this very urgent and serious situation.

When some of my photos were selected as winners or runners-up by Dan’s Papers over the past couple of years, I felt particularly proud because it wasn’t just my family or friends telling me they liked my photos. Having unbiased editors acknowledge my work made me very happy and proud.

I also love taking photos of hands and am particularly sentimental of the photos of my mother’s and my aunt’s hands before their passing. For me, these photos captured all of the hard work and accomplishments of these strong, loving women, each arthritic joint powerfully depicting the story of their lives. Although not still photography, I videotaped my mother describing her life story shortly before she passed away. Her humor and ability to spin a tale continues to remind us of her life well lived.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts or info?

I highly recommend that adults encourage the children in their lives to explore photography at an early age. This will foster creativity, help them hone their observational skills, and develop an understanding and a sense of where they belong in the greater world around them. There’s a lot to be seen beyond “the selfie.” Yes, there is sadness, and not all photos are pretty, but there is also much beauty in everything that surrounds us.

No matter your age, photography is a great way to relieve stress and anxiety, and to bring joy to yourself and to others. Viewing the world through the lens of a camera may help us see the big picture, as well as the important small details. Remember to always look up and down, and to turn around after the sun goes down. Sometimes that last-minute picture is the one you’ve been waiting for your entire life.