Parrish Museum Celebrates 'Artists Choose Parrish'
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute02/23/2024Share
Alice Aycock, Amy Oppenheim, Monica Ramirez-Montagut, Corinne ErniLisa Tamburini
Ann Stewart, Philip Schultz, Bill StewartLisa Tamburini
Bastienne Schmidt, Vera Cutter, Amy WickershamLisa Tamburini
Corinne Erni, Philippe ChengLisa Tamburini
Corinne Erni, Joseph Sultan, Amy WickershamLisa Tamburini
Eric Fischl, Lauren Schwartz, Steven Schwartz, Corinne ErniLisa Tamburini
Joanne Greenbaum, Dorothy FrankelLisa Tamburini
Joe McLaughlin, Joe EisnerLisa Tamburini
Marc Giosi, Kaitlin Halloran, Melanie Wine Tolan, Sheriee CalderoneLisa Tamburini
Marty Cohen, Alice Aycock, Michele CohenLisa Tamburini
Mónica Ramírez-Montagut, Amy Oppenheim, Suzanne Anker, Alice AycockLisa Tamburini
Teresa Ramirez-Montagut, Sandy and Steven PerlbinderLisa Tamburini
Victoria Kahn, Marc ChiffertLisa Tamburini
Yanina Spivack, Eric Fischl, Monica Ramirez-MontagutLisa Tamburini
The conclusion of the yearlong Artists Choose Parrish exhibition series at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill was celebrated with a reception and conversation featuring artists Alice Aycock and Amy Oppenheim.
The duo delved into their personal connections with Dennis Oppenheim, whose works were featured in the exhibition’s second part.
Hosted by Chief Curator Corinne Erni, the event highlighted the culmination of a showcase that paid homage to the East End’s artistic heritage while shedding light on contemporary talents.
With 41 artists selecting pieces from the Parrish’s permanent collection, alongside their own creations, the exhibition offered a fresh lens to appreciate the diverse artistic landscape of the region.
