Parrish Museum Celebrates 'Artists Choose Parrish'

Alice Aycock, Amy Oppenheim, Monica Ramirez-Montagut, Corinne Erni Lisa Tamburini Ann Stewart, Philip Schultz, Bill Stewart Lisa Tamburini Bastienne Schmidt, Vera Cutter, Amy Wickersham Lisa Tamburini Corinne Erni, Philippe Cheng Lisa Tamburini Corinne Erni, Joseph Sultan, Amy Wickersham Lisa Tamburini Eric Fischl, Lauren Schwartz, Steven Schwartz, Corinne Erni Lisa Tamburini Joanne Greenbaum, Dorothy Frankel Lisa Tamburini Joe McLaughlin, Joe Eisner Lisa Tamburini Marc Giosi, Kaitlin Halloran, Melanie Wine Tolan, Sheriee Calderone Lisa Tamburini Marty Cohen, Alice Aycock, Michele Cohen Lisa Tamburini Mónica Ramírez-Montagut, Amy Oppenheim, Suzanne Anker, Alice Aycock Lisa Tamburini Teresa Ramirez-Montagut, Sandy and Steven Perlbinder Lisa Tamburini Victoria Kahn, Marc Chiffert Lisa Tamburini Yanina Spivack, Eric Fischl, Monica Ramirez-Montagut Lisa Tamburini

The conclusion of the yearlong Artists Choose Parrish exhibition series at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill was celebrated with a reception and conversation featuring artists Alice Aycock and Amy Oppenheim.

The duo delved into their personal connections with Dennis Oppenheim, whose works were featured in the exhibition’s second part.

Hosted by Chief Curator Corinne Erni, the event highlighted the culmination of a showcase that paid homage to the East End’s artistic heritage while shedding light on contemporary talents.

With 41 artists selecting pieces from the Parrish’s permanent collection, alongside their own creations, the exhibition offered a fresh lens to appreciate the diverse artistic landscape of the region.