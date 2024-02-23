Party Photos

Parrish Museum Celebrates 'Artists Choose Parrish'

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 02/23/2024

Alice Aycock, Amy Oppenheim, Monica Ramirez-Montagut, Corinne ErniLisa Tamburini

Ann Stewart, Philip Schultz, Bill StewartLisa Tamburini

Bastienne Schmidt, Vera Cutter, Amy WickershamLisa Tamburini

Corinne Erni, Philippe ChengLisa Tamburini

Corinne Erni, Joseph Sultan, Amy WickershamLisa Tamburini

Eric Fischl, Lauren Schwartz, Steven Schwartz, Corinne ErniLisa Tamburini

Joanne Greenbaum, Dorothy FrankelLisa Tamburini

Joe McLaughlin, Joe EisnerLisa Tamburini

Marc Giosi, Kaitlin Halloran, Melanie Wine Tolan, Sheriee CalderoneLisa Tamburini

Marty Cohen, Alice Aycock, Michele CohenLisa Tamburini

Mónica Ramírez-Montagut, Amy Oppenheim, Suzanne Anker, Alice AycockLisa Tamburini

Teresa Ramirez-Montagut, Sandy and Steven PerlbinderLisa Tamburini

Victoria Kahn, Marc ChiffertLisa Tamburini

Yanina Spivack, Eric Fischl, Monica Ramirez-MontagutLisa Tamburini

The conclusion of the yearlong Artists Choose Parrish exhibition series at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill was celebrated with a reception and conversation featuring artists Alice Aycock and Amy Oppenheim.

The duo delved into their personal connections with Dennis Oppenheim, whose works were featured in the exhibition’s second part.

Hosted by Chief Curator Corinne Erni, the event highlighted the culmination of a showcase that paid homage to the East End’s artistic heritage while shedding light on contemporary talents.

With 41 artists selecting pieces from the Parrish’s permanent collection, alongside their own creations, the exhibition offered a fresh lens to appreciate the diverse artistic landscape of the region.

