Presidents Day Sales: Discounted Appliances, TVs, Mattresses — and Tips on Buying Wisely

You ever wonder about the origin of Presidents Day sales? Why so many discounts on appliances and mattresses? And what do they all have to do with presidents?

My mother remembers when it was called Washington’s Birthday and it was celebrated on February 22 — Washington’s actual birthday. In 1971 Congress moved it to the third Monday of February to make it a three-day weekend. Then retailers got involved, because February was the time they typically introduced new models for the spring and moved old inventory out. The three-day weekend provided a perfect opportunity to clear warehouse space by selling older stock at low prices — most of the mattresses, it seemed, to my mother.

The 2024 Presidents Day sales event is just weeks away, which means early deals are starting to arrive on mattresses, TVs, appliances, laptops, vacuums and so much more. Clothing, large appliances, and mattresses will likely dominate most sales, but electronics and furniture are worth checking out too.

President’s Day Sales on electronics

Best Buy: I grew up with a 28-inch RCA in the living room and we thought that was swell. Nowadays, hi-def big-screen TVs have created a perception that the TV newscasters are in our living rooms. News can’t get more local than that! Save up to $1,500 off on select Samsung big-screen TVs.

Walmart: My kids wish they lived in a magical house with a cinema — like the White House. We can approximate that with Special Offers and Roll Backs on top brands Samsung, Sony, LG — and a box of popcorn!

HP: As many of us are working remotely, laptops are the new office — which makes a bathrobe the new office casual. Shop weekly deals with savings up to 55% off limited time deals + get free shipping.

Lenovo: My husband asked me what a “doorbuster sale” is. I told him that’s when retailers drop prices on certain items to get shoppers to enthusiastically “burst the doors” open to the store. He said “Like what rigatoni with sauce is for the kids?” Presidents Day Sneak Peek. Save up to 68% off doorbusters.

Dell: Years ago my sister gave her teenage son a gaming PC/monitor and we never saw him again! Explore leading-edge tech with saving up to 50% off on select laptops, desktops, gaming PC and monitors.

Mattresses

My household is a mixed marriage — I’m a slide-sleeper and my husband is a back sleeper. Fortunately, a “medium firmness” rating offers the proper support for both of us. However, front sleepers should opt for a firmer mattress so their hips and shoulders don’t sink, which can lead to a trip to the physical therapist — and a lot of crankiness.

Amazon: We have a bed that never forgets — thanks to memory foam! Get up to 20% off select mattresses from Tuft and Needle, Nod & Kin, and save up to 23% off select mattresses from Beautyrest.

Mattress Firm: The clever wordplay of this company’s name gives me a dopamine rush — as does their savings up to 50% off select mattresses.

Plushbeds: Get $1,250 off + $599 in free bedding (plush luxury sheet set, $249 and mattress protector, $149 – both included).

Purple: I rest easier knowing I’m getting savings up to $800 off mattress + base sets.

Sleep Number: The smart bed — where each side can choose their own firmness and a computer gives you data on the quality of your sleep — has made many a happy marriage. Get up to 50% off on all smart beds + free delivery with any adjustable base + 24-mo financing (conditions apply).

Casper: I’ve been a fan of this company after they opened a store in the City where you can book a nap! Get up to 30% off everything, plus up to 50% off last call mattresses.

Nectar: What’s a hybrid mattress? It combines gel memory foam and individually wrapped steel springs for contouring support and boosted breathability. Get up to 40% off with mattress prices starting from $359.

Appliances

I’m not sure what the connection is between appliances and the presidency, but isn’t it funny that the person who invented the kitchen stove in the 18th century, Sir Benjamin Thompson, also invented thermal underwear? The stove must not have been sufficiently hot!

Lowes: Have you noticed how people are redoing their kitchens to mimic a set from Master Chef? For me, restaurant-level appliances does not mean restaurant-level meals. Take advantage of savings on kitchen and laundry appliances and get up to 35% off select major appliances.

Home Depot: To escape the noise of midtown I sometimes slip into the Home Depot on 23rd Street and look at the sleeping power tools. (My husband says I’m strange but he likes to do that too!) Shop appliance special buys and get up to 45% off kitchen packages, refrigerators, washers & dryers, stoves/ovens, dishwashers and vacuums.

KitchenAid: Is a kitchen ever really complete? Get up to 31% off select major appliances and complete your kitchen with these limited time offers.

Maytag: Appliances built to stand the test of time — until perhaps president #55’s term? Get up to 23% off select appliances to maximize your savings.

Samsung: Even if you’re not empty nesting, upgrade your kitchen now and save up to $1,300 off refrigerators, plus, get free installation and haul away with select purchase and 2 years of Samsung Care+ for $54.99.

Best Buy: Get up to 30% off on select major appliances from Samsung, LG, and Bosch. Plus, save an extra 10% off on 3 or more select KitchenAid, Whirlpool or Maytag laundry pairs.

Furniture and home decor

In our household, with two small kids we can only accommodate essential furniture. I have friends with older kids and I envy their decorative pieces. Here are some tips I found helpful when I was doing research on furniture.

Get out the tape measure before you buy!

Is it solid wood? Avoid veneer or particleboard.

Are the joints solid? Avoid furniture that’s joined together by staples, screws, or wood glue.

How’s the quality of the springs in the sofa? Feel how close together they are.

Are couch cushions reversible? With two small kids, this is a must in our house.

Get performance fabrics that are stain-resistant and hold up to wear and tear.

Are the back and sides of couches and chairs reinforced?

Make sure upholstery matches up at the seams.

Macy’s: A sectional couch is a great way to revitalize “dead corners” and save space. But there are huge savings on bedroom and dining room furniture too — up to 65% off.

Ashley Furniture: Your choice for just $699 on living room furniture, dining table + 4 chairs, reclining love seats and bedroom furniture sets.

Burrow: With two small kids, we’re just not ready for a fabric sectional. Get up to 75% off for furnishings for every corner of your home, inside and out.

Jennifer Furniture: Since we started rotating our mattress in our sofa bed, it’s been much more comfortable. Bring home luxury brand furniture and elevate your space during the Presidents Day sale with savings up to 65% off on just about everything.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Hey NYC apartment dwellers — get up to 50% off on small space furniture for your living room, kitchen, home office, kids bedrooms and more.

La-Z-Boy: In our house, reclining season is year-round. Get up to 40% off everything (exclusions apply).

Amazon Tech: Save up to 47% off Amazon kids devices , up to 45% off Hisense Fire TVs, up to 23% off Brother printers & scanners, up to 33% off Samsung monitors, and up to 17% off Bose headphones & speakers.

Amazon Kitchen & Dining: Save up to 33% off Instant Pot kitchen appliances, up to 33% off Keurig brewers & accessories, up to 38% off Ninja coffee makers, air grills & more, up to 33% off Nuwave air fryers, induction cooktops.

Amazon Beauty & Personal Care: Save up to 31% off Panasonic Saving Days, get up to 33% off Braun laser hair removers, up to 38% off Covergirl makeup must-haves, up to 33% off luxury and beauty from Lancome, IT Cosmetics & Ralph Lauren, up to 34% off Theragun massage devices.

Amazon Lawn, Garden & Patio: Save up to 31% off Greenworks battery powered tools, up to 25% off outdoor cooking tools & accessories, up to 24% off Kenmore lawn and floor care, up to 36% off Pothos live indoor plants.

