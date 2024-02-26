Recipe: Learn to Make Bistro Ete's Red Wine Poached Pear

Calling all wine lovers!

This delicious red wine poached pear recipe from Bistro Été is the perfect end to the night.

Bistro Eté Red Wine Poached Pear

Ingredients:

4 pears

2 quarts of red wine

1 cup of sugar

1 tsp. of mixed peppercorns

4 cloves

1/4 pinch of nutmeg

4 cinnamon sticks

2 twigs of rosemary

Directions:

Place peppercorns, cloves and nutmeg in a tea ball. Bundle cinnamon and rosemary.

Bring wine, sugar, tea ball and bundle to boil.

Peel pears without removing stem. Use melon corer to remove core from bottom.

Place pears into hot wine and cover with parchment.

Let simmer 40-60 minutes, then cool in cooking liquid.

Transfer pears to refrigerator to chill.

*You can reduce cooking liquid into a glaze.

Drizzle pear with your glaze and chocolate sauce.

Serve with vanilla ice cream and indulge!

For more from Bistro Eté, visit them at 760 Montauk Highway in Water Mill or bistroete.com