Recipe: Make Pierre's Hot Wine Like They Do in Alsace
1 minute 02/12/2024
Looking for a hot drink to combat the cold? Try this recipe for Pierre’s hot wine, served like in Alsace, France, courtesy of Pierre’s in Bridgehampton!
Pierre’s Alsace Hot Wine
Ingredients:
2 bottles of red wine (pinot noir from Alsace)
200 grams honey
1 lemon zest
1 orange zest
1 orange, quarter cut
2 sticks of cinnamon
2 star anise
4 cloves
1 espresso spoon nutmeg
1 piece of ginger
Directions:
1. Bring ingredients to boil and let simmer for 20 minutes.
2. Serve with one cinnamon stick and one orange ring per wine glass.
Cheers!
Pierre’s is open 365 days a year at 2468 Main Street, Bridgehampton. Visit pierresbh.com for more information.