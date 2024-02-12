Recipe: Make Pierre's Hot Wine Like They Do in Alsace

Pierre’s Alsace-style Hot Wine, Photo: Courtesy Pierre’s

Looking for a hot drink to combat the cold? Try this recipe for Pierre’s hot wine, served like in Alsace, France, courtesy of Pierre’s in Bridgehampton!

Pierre’s Alsace Hot Wine

Ingredients:

2 bottles of red wine (pinot noir from Alsace)

200 grams honey

1 lemon zest

1 orange zest

1 orange, quarter cut

2 sticks of cinnamon

2 star anise

4 cloves

1 espresso spoon nutmeg

1 piece of ginger

Directions:

1. Bring ingredients to boil and let simmer for 20 minutes.

2. Serve with one cinnamon stick and one orange ring per wine glass.

Cheers!

Pierre’s is open 365 days a year at 2468 Main Street, Bridgehampton. Visit pierresbh.com for more information.