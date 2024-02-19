Recipe: Learn to make R.AIRE Tarta de Santiago

The Tarta de Santiago at R.AIRE

Tarta de Santiago is a traditional Spanish almond cake from Galicia that originated in the Middle Ages. It’s very easy to prepare, and it’s naturally gluten-free. The lemon zest adds bright citrus notes, and its soft, sweet texture makes it a perfect light dessert.

Check out this delicious Tarta de Santiago recipe courtesy of Chef Alex Bujoreanu of R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid.

It takes 10 minutes to prep, 30 minutes to cook, and it serves eight people.

R.AIRE Tarta de Santiago

INGREDIENTS

4 eggs

1 cup white sugar

2 cups almond flour

1 lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons powered

sugar, to dust top of cake

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line an 8-inch round cake pan with parchment paper and rub the sides with butter.

2. Crack the eggs into a bowl and add the sugar. Beat the two together with a stand mixer until well combined and the batter starts to become lighter in color, with a bit of air in the mixture.

3. Add the almond flour, lemon zest and cinnamon and mix until just combined. It’s important to not overmix, as you want to keep as much air in the batter as possible.

4. Pour the mixture into the prepared cake pan and place in oven. Bake for approximately 30 minutes, until a skewer inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean.

5. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes on a cooling rack in the cake pan. Turn out onto a plate. Allow the cake to cool completely. Dust top of cake with powered sugar.

For more dishes from R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid, visit them at 259 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, or check out their website at hamptonmaid.com/dine.