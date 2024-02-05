Recipe: Experience the Cheesy 'Stretch' by Monte’s at the Manor

Calling all cheese lovers! Here’s a simple yet unique and classic queso fondita with an Italian twist courtesy of Monte’s at the Manor in Montauk!

Ingredients:

Fresh mozzarella

Monte’s tomato sauce

Basil

Fresh bread for dipping (seeded semolina or baguette preferably)

Directions:

1. In a small cast-iron skillet (a small pan would work as well, something that can go in the oven, under a broiler): Add two thick slices of mozzarella to cover the majority of the pan.

2. Pour over a layer of Monte’s Original Family Recipe Tomato Sauce (available at many retailers out east such as IGA, Serene Greene, Schiavoni’s, Clam Man, Peconic Meats and more).

3. Put the skillet under the broiler until all the cheese and sauce is completely melted together.

4. Top with fresh basil and eat right away using a piece of toasted bread as your utensil.

See how far you can stretch it out!

Or you can come down to Monte’s at the Manor and experience the stretch where it’s made.

The restaurant is located at Montauk Manor, 236 Edgemere Street, Montauk. Visit montesmanor.com for more info.