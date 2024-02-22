Southampton Town Proposes Making October 1 Shinnecock Heritage Day

The Shinnecock Indian Powwow

A Town of Southampton councilman has proposed creating Shinnecock Heritage Day on October 1 to commemorate the day that the tribe earned long-sought federal recognition 14 years ago.

Councilmember Michael Iasilli introduced the resolution during the latest town board meeting on Thursday, February 15, to further recognize the contributions of the Shinnecock Indian Nation to the town that the indigenous people called home for eons before Colonial settlers arrived four centuries ago.

“This has been a long time coming,” Iasilli said. “This legislation will also make it a possibility for the town to hold annual events celebrating their contributions and underscoring our shared history, which will enhance our relationship.”

On October 1, 2010, the Shinnecock became the 565th tribe to secure federal recognition, which enabled access to federal grants and loans for education, housing, and health care for those living on the territory.

The proposal comes after the town in recent years helped acquire some of the tribe’s ancestral burial grounds on Sugar Loaf Hill that had been private property and was turned over to the Peconic Land Trust for preservation as open space.

Since earning federal recognition, the Shinnecock have advanced efforts to improve its economy by erecting a pair of electronic advertising monuments on Route 27, opening the Little Beach Harvest recreational cannabis dispensary, recently breaking ground on a new gas station and planning to build a hotel and casino.