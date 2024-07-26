Cameron Diaz Is Bartending in the Hamptons Friday

Cameron Diaz and Katherine Powers of Avaline wine

Cameron Diaz will join the growing list of celebrity bartenders at Si Si in East Hampton this Friday, July 26. Diaz will be accompanied by Katherine Powers, renowned entrepreneur and founder of the beauty brand MERIT, serving the actress’s own signature Avaline wine.

The Avaline wine brand is a joint venture between Diaz and Powers and offers their take on organic wine. Avaline includes all of the traditional wine types one would expect like red, white and rosé, as well as varietals such as Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Sangiovese. The Avaline website, drinkavaline.com, explains that Diaz and Powers started the brand to create wine free from additives like food coloring, added sugars and grapes grown without pesticides.

As celebrity bartenders at Si Si, the A-list actress and entrepreneur add another entry in a growing list of Hollywood stars personally slinging their brands at bars and restaurants out east, including Mark Wahlberg and Outlander hunk Sam Heughan at Si Si, Bryan Cranston at Kissaki, Neil Patrick Harris at Sunset Harbor, Kelsey Grammer at Sound View Greenport, and Kendall Jenner at 75 Main, to name a few.

Along with the wine, Si Si offers a traditional Mediterranean dining experience, serving dishes influenced by Italian, Greek, Spanish and Moroccan cuisine, and more. Si Si’s menu has items one might expect from a Mediterranean restaurant like spinach bucatini, mezze and spicy rigatoni as well as some near delicacies such as a 14 ounce akaushi wagyu strip and oysters on the half shell. Si Si also offers a desert menu with items like strawberry cheesecake, chocolate cake, tiramisú and more.

Diaz and Powers will be at Si Si which is located in the EHP Resort & Marina at 295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road in East Hampton at 5 p.m. Friday, but doors open at 4 p.m. The EHP Resort & Marina offers its guests private cottage accommodations and access to unique dining experiences like Si Si, The Buongiorno Bakery, and Sunset Harbor which serves sushi. EHP also grants clients access to its marina, charters and boat club.

The EHP Resort & Marina hosts numerous events throughout the season, includinge a summer tennis program which allows clients to book private lessons, semi-private lessons and group lessons, an Endless Summer Soirée with curated menu, live music, martinis and craft cocktails every Friday and Saturday from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., a Ladies Night every Tuesday at 5 p.m., live reggae Friday from 6–9 p.m.

Visit ehpresort.com/sisi for more info.