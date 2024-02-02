Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, February 2-6, 2024

Take a winter walk on the North Fork (Getty Images)

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, an art exhibition, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, February 2–6, 2024.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Karaoke Night at Terra Vite!

Friday, February 2, 6 p.m.

Break out your finest vocal stylings and share them with your friends at Terra Vite Vineyards or you can just listen. Reservations are strongly recommended.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Acoustic Sundays: Live Music with Jeff LeBlanc

Sunday, February 4, 1 p.m.

Head to Bedell Cellars to sip on some bubbly and enjoy the soothing singer-songwriter sounds of Jeff LeBlanc.

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-765-7537, bedellcellars.com

Denise Kean Live at Twin Fork Brewery

Sunday, February 4, 3 p.m.

Don’t miss the soft rock and contemporary covers of Denise Kean while sipping on your favorite ales and IPAs at Twin Fork Brewery.

807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-209-4233, twinforkbeer.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Winter Watershed Walk Series: Cranberry Bog Nature Preserve

Saturday, February 3, 10 a.m.

Enjoy a 1.1-mile walk where you’ll learn more about coastal habitats in the watershed. Be sure to RSVP and dress warmly.

3815 Lake Avenue, Riverhead. 631-653-4804, peconicbaykeeper.org

Winter Walk Day

Saturday, February 3, 11 a.m.

Join the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library for this scenic, one-mile walk outside that will serve to boost energy and reduce stress. Hot chocolate will be served after the walk in the library.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Winter Ride Through the Vines

Saturday, February 3, noon

Reserve your slot ahead of time for this winter carriage ride through the vines at RGNY Vineyards. Tickets include spiced Mexican hot chocolate to enjoy on your ride, a flight of your choice upon returning to the tasting room, a cheeseboard and plenty of photo opportunities.

6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Chocolate Fondue with the Village Cheese Shop

Friday, February 2, 6 p.m.

Welcome sweet February with chocolate fondue with all the fixings and a glass of wine at Sannino Vineyards. Tickets are $40 per person.

15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Sea Glass Wine Charm Workshop

Saturday, February 3, 1 p.m.

Join Pindar Vineyards as they host RoRo’s Sea Glass Jewelry for a workshop on creating a wonderful charm for your wine glass. The $50 ticket price includes crafting tools, wire to wrap, four pieces of assorted Long Island Sea Glass, four rings and an assortment of charms.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

North Fork Chili Cook-Off

Sunday, February 4, noon

Join the Greenport Harbor Brewery for your opportunity to sample chili from amazing local restaurants and first responders. You’ll drink great beer and vote on your favorites.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com/events

Poetry, Music and Art Series on Zoom: I Carry Your Heart With Me, Universal Love Stories, Andrea Bocelli Sings

Tuesday, February 6, 6:30 p.m.

Get into the Valentine’s spirit on Zoom with the Mattituck-Laurel Library. Register in advance and the link will be emailed.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Suffolk County: A Timeline Experience

Enjoy this comprehensive timeline of over 200 historically significant moments that helped shape Suffolk County into what it is today. The exhibit includes photographs, digital screens, artifacts and documents. The Suffolk County Historical Society is open from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

