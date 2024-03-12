Andy Cohen Demands Leah McSweeney Retract Cocaine Claims in Lawsuit & Apologize

Leah McSweeney and Andy Cohen, Photo: Sean Zanni, Jared Siskin/PMC

A letter was released by Amagansett resident Andy Cohen‘s attorney, Orin Snyder, to Leah McSweeney regarding the lawsuit the former Real Housewives of New York City cast member, who appeared on the reality show from 2020 to 2021, filed against Cohen.

The letter called her lawsuit a “shakedown,” according to OK! magazine. As we previously reported, McSweeney accused Cohen of cocaine use with other Bravolebrities, claiming that he and the network exploited her past substance abuse problems to get high ratings on television.

In the letter, Snyder described McSweeney’s accusations as “littered with false, offensive and defamatory statements.”

The legal eagle also wrote, “An allegation of drug use in the workplace is a serious charge,” and then denied that Cohen has used drugs with any colleague. The letter ended with, “We demand that you issue an immediate public retraction and apologize to Mr. Cohen. Every day you fail to do so only increases the damages suffered by Mr. Cohen.”