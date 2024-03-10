Beau Thomas Hulse: Coldwell Banker of The Hamptons

Beau and Patricia Hulse

To say Thomas “Beau” Hulse is living the good life would be an understatement. Hulse, who co-owns Southampton-headquartered Coldwell Banker Reliable Real Estate with wife Patricia and Joseph Hamdan, has grown the business from “two phones and a fax machine” to eight offices and 175 agents.

And, yes, he could kick back and just enjoy living in the Hamptons. Instead, he gets up and goes to work every day. True, sometimes it is a short commute from the breakfast table to his home office. Other days it is to the Southampton office that is managed by daughter Rachael. Why? You’d have to go back 35 years when he and Patricia left the music industry to begin that fledgling real estate business.

“There are oddly a lot of similarities between being in front of an audience and working with real estate clients and customers,” Hulse says. “Just as when we were performing — we had to have a lot of respect for, and develop trust with, the audience — we have to respect the buyer and seller. They have to trust in our relationship with them.”

He explains that communication is key. “You have to hear what they are saying, but also listen (to what they may not be saying) because you may need to make suggestions as well,” says Hulse, whose company will open its newest branch April 1 in Shoreham/Wading River. They also have branches in Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Manhattan and three in Brooklyn.

“There is a difference between a want and a need. What we’re dealing with here are wants. Our clients are not worried about getting into a home before school starts, the daily commute or deadlines. It is basically about the lifestyle, the magnificent beaches, the wonderful villages, restaurants and the calming effect of being here. We may spend a year or two finding the right property,” he explains.

That’s where the relationship they have built with sellers and buyers plays most strongly. “We may have someone who really thinks they want to be in Southampton,” he says, “until we take a drive to Amagansett, for example, and they fall in love. Or they don’t think they want a long drive but end up near the beach in Montauk.”

As owners, Hulse, Patricia and Hamdan feel they have a strong responsibility to each independent contractor associated with Coldwell Banker Reliable Real Estate. “We are very hands-on,” says Hulse, who grew up in Greenport and also has a home office in Florida. “Coldwell Banker is one of the largest real estate companies in the world. We’re one of the top 12 real estate companies in the Hamptons. It takes work to get to that level. Having a stellar reputation is important.”

Coldwell Banker was started by Colbert Coldwell in 1906. Benjamin Arthur Banker joined the firm in 1913. During its 117 years in business, Coldwell Banker has grown into an international company doing business in 40 countries with more than 100,000 agents. The company also has a strong commitment to giving back to the community. Beneficiaries include Homes for Heroes, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Toys for Tots and Oasis — A Haven for Women and Children. This is a philosophy that fits in well with how Hulse, Patricia and Hamdan view their role in the communities from Manhattan to Montauk.

“A stellar reputation is important,” Hulse says, “as is being a part of the community. Our business is based on a culture of unity, respect and caring. Giving back to the community includes everyone at Coldwell Banker Reliable Real Estate. Our team of brokers and agents take the extra step and offer clients and customers the option of donating to their preferred charity if and when discussed during the selling/buying process.”

Hulse and Patricia split their time between the business and a plethora of philanthropic endeavors. Hulse is a former president of the Southampton Rotary Club, and he and daughter Rachael continue to be very involved with this highly respected international club. Hulse is also past board vice president of Mercy High School and former president of the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, which he presently serves as an emeritus member of the board.

“As a business owner, we take pride in having a company culture of giving back to the community,” Hulse says. “We have many good relationships with other business owners and continue to support them year round.”

Hulse and Patricia often use their talents to help raise funds for various charities, clubs and organizations. Some of these charitable events include annual Southampton Rotary functions on the great lawn in Southampton, the Southampton Animal Shelter Pet Parade hosted at Coldwell Banker’s Southampton office, a benefit for the Humane Society in Bridgehampton, a MusicCares benefit for musicians, a Hurricane Sandy benefit, and, believe it or not, a few private home parties for some of their clients.

Additionally, Hulse is a well-known entertainer and singer, known as the “Singing Broker.” He has performed at numerous events and benefits over the years and continues to do so. His most requested performances include a tribute to Frank Sinatra and a tribute to Jim Morrison and The Doors with his band Beau Hulse and LA Woman, which spent 13 years on the road performing to sold-out crowds. Hulse performed at many events, including the Wine and Dine restaurant event benefiting the library in Southampton, and a benefit for the Southampton Hospital to raise funds for the Dilon machine used in the cancer center. Beau Hulse and LA Woman was the last band to play at the old Canoe Place Inn in Hampton Bays, raising money for A Lift for Sammy, and Hulse also lent his talents to the old Casey’s nightclub in Westhampton Beach to raise money for veterans.

“Owning the Coldwell Banker franchise with eight offices has contributed to our great success in the real estate industry,” Hulse says. “Our international referral business is constantly growing, and we are truly blessed.”

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.