Dan’s Best of the Best 2023 Winners Party Coming April 12 to The Suffolk Theater in Riverhead

Dan Rattiner at a previous Best of the Best winners party. (Nicholas Chowske)

A special party celebrating the winners of the 2023 Dan’s Best of the Best contest, presented by M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust, is set for April 12 at The Suffolk theater in Riverhead.

Winners, their supporters and everyone who loves the East End are invited to the party that starts with a cocktail hour featuring wines from Wölffer Estate Vineyard, winner of the best winery and a host of other wine-related categories. Revelers will also be treated to a live musical performance by New Life Crisis, known for their mashups and winner of best local band.

“The Dan’s Best of the Best winners’ party is a fantastic way to honor the excellence and innovation within our community,” said Katherine Pierro, president of East End Women’s Network and owner of Katherine & Company Salon & Day Spa, which won best hair colorist the past two years in a row. “We’re thrilled to be a part of it and share this special moment with our fellow champions.”

Debuting in the 1990s, Dan’s Best of the Best, presented by M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust, draws upon the insights of East End visitors, second-home owners and true locals who know the area’s businesses, organizations and professionals best. The contest is the culmination of tens of thousands of votes being tallied with the results published in our annual Winners Guide. Nominations are now being accepted for the 2024 contest.

“I am beyond honored to have won multiple awards once again. Very appreciative of our loyal community, our valued customers. I’m looking forward to meeting and celebrating with us all,” said Joe Vella, president of Calverton-based All Island Handyman

and Construction, which won best builder, handyman and remodeling company.

“We are pleased to win our category for two years in a row and we are looking forward to celebrating with other Best of the Best winners and learning more about how they achieved their success,” said Paul Romanelli, president of Southold-based Suffolk Security Systems.

“We were so excited when my friends called to tell us that we had been nominated, and then the text messages started coming in about the win! I am eager to meet other local small business owners, who have also put their hearts into their business, to share experiences and embrace community connections,” said Barbara Martorelli, owner of Westhampton Beach-based Pawcasso Treats, which won in three categories.

The evening is an ultimate networking party and an opportunity to celebrate the winners. Get your tickets today!

The Winners Celebration for Dan’s Best of the Best, presented by M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust, is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 12 at The Suffolk theater, 118 E. Main Street, Riverhead. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at dansbotb.com