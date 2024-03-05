Dems Tap Chiaramonte to Challenge Giglio

Jodi Giglio

The Suffolk County Democratic Committee has nominated a longtime Suffolk Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation (OTB) executive from Manorville to challenge New York State Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio (R-Riverhead) this fall.

Tricia Chiaramonte, who previously ran for the Suffolk County Legislature seat on the North Fork, has worked for OTB since 1989 and had an administrative role since 2009. She could not immediately be reached for comment on her nomination.

“I am of the people, I am not an elite. I can represent us, absolutely,” she told Dan’s Papers in 2011. “I love where I live, I love my neighbors, I will give them my best effort.”

A product of the LI education system, having attended Kings Park High School, Farmingdale College and Suffolk County Community College, Chiaramonte is running to try to unseat Giglio, who represents the 2nd State Assembly District, which spans from Laurel to Port Jefferson Station in the north and runs as far southwest as Moriches. Giglio could not immediately be reached for comment.