Don Lemon X Contract Terminated After Elon Musk Interview

The Don Lemon Show will remain on X, formerly known as Twitter, despite the social media platform’s owner, Elon Musk, sending Sag Harbor newsman Don Lemon‘s representatives a “contract terminated” text following Lemon’s interview with the billionaire who rarely grants such access.

Lemon — who asked Musk numerous uncomfortable questions about controversial topics, such as his drug use, his relationship with Donald Trump and the growth of hate speech on X — posted on social media, “We had a good conversation. Clearly he felt differently.”

On March 15, Lemon appeared on ABC’s The View to discuss the situation. After telling the show’s cohosts that he had to “jump out of his car, then hop on a subway to get there on time,” Lemon told his neighbor Joy Behar, “I went into this with my eyes open, but truly I went into it with the best intentions. I believe in free speech. That was the biggest and best place for me to launch my own show.”

Cohosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro joked with Lemon that they both told him he was “crazy” to do the show. Lemon laughed and replied that Musk “knows who Don Lemon is. They offered money. They offered incentives. They flew me to Las Vegas. I was a good soldier. I was doing my job.”

He also said that X was a “distribution partner.”

Lemon feels that X is the best place for The Don Lemon Show to be. Apparently, Musk feels the same way. While their partnership no longer exists, Musk wrote that Lemon is still welcome to add to his viewership on X, reported TVNewser.