Dr. Harlan Spitz Remembered for Living Life to Fullest

Harlan Spitz, M.D., a longtime psychiatrist and well-rounded adventurer, died of Parkinson’s disease in Greenport on February 29. He was 84.

He was born in Brooklyn, New York, son of the late Henry and Rose Spitz. Harlan earned his bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Princeton University and his MD with honors from Yale Medical School. Following a pediatrics internship and residency he served as a Captain/pediatrician in the U.S. Air Force. Then, after a combined residency in adult psychiatry and fellowship in child psychiatry at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, he practiced child, adolescent, and adult psychiatry for 25 years at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and its affiliate institutions.

Following retirement from New York State service in 2004, Spitz served as a consultant psychiatrist in child and adolescent psychiatry in New Zealand six months a year for four years in a district health clinic with a sizable Maori population.

Spitz had a wide range of interests which he enjoyed immensely and pursued to their fullest, including: tennis, cycling, cross country skiing, kayaking, sailing, music, folk guitar, and extensive international and domestic travel.

“Whether it’s cross-country skiing or cycling, cross-disciplinary discussion or problem resolution, Dr. Spitz is that careful adventurer who enlivens the paths for all around him. Harlan is truly a physician for all seasons,” one of his colleagues at Bronx Children’s Hospital said of him.

He is survived by his daughter, Rivi Handler-Spitz, his brother Arnold and Arnold’s wife Toby Spitz, their children David and Naomi, five grandnieces and grandnephews, and many other cherished family members, friends, and colleagues.

Those who may wish to make a memorial contribution in tribute of Dr. Harlan Spitz may may do so to Albert Einstein College of Medicine, the details of which appear below. During his distinguished 25-year career in child, adolescent, and adult psychiatry Spitz trained, taught, and worked at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and its affiliated institutions. To make a contribution, call 718-430-2411.