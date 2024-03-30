Easter Brunch, Loaves & Fishes Memberships & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Sybille van Kempen is sharing her secret recipes behind her Loaves & Fishes success.

Spring has sprung! Warmer weather is on the way, which means we’re even closer to peak foodie season. These upcoming events are sure to get you pumped with spring fever, including Easter brunch and Loaves & Fishes memberships.

A WELLSPRING OF FOODIE EVENTS

The Clubhouse Hamptons wants to help you shake off the winter blues with fab music, food, dancing and good vibes at their first Spring Fling mini fest! On April 7 from noon–5 p.m., rockin’ bands will be playing in their beautiful indoor venue complete with a cash bar, restaurant table service, lounge seating and dance floor. Seating at the bar, tables and lounge are first come, first served, and reservations for table service are recommended. Don’t worry if you miss out on a table, there will be plenty of room on the dance floor! General admission tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and kids under 16 are $10 and includes a $10 arcade card. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3TmmU5e and you can use code “fan4ever” for $5 off your ticket.

The Margarita Grille in Westhampton Beach invites you for a variety of specials. Monday to Friday from noon–4 p.m. enjoy their MG Lunch Special, where you can mix and match your favorite combos for a you-pick-two lunch. This combo includes the soup of the day, side salad or mini sandwich. Taco Tuesday is everyone’s favorite day of the week, and from 4–10 p.m. choose your favorite taco or try a new flavor for just $6 a taco. Tacos will be sold separately, and you can choose from options such as their Red, White and Blue taco, Crispy Chicken taco, Grilled Shrimp taco, MG Steak taco and more.

Looking for an Easter Bunny Brunch? Lake View Grill at Scott’s Pointe in Calverton is hosting their brunch with bottomless mimosas, bloody mary’s, brunch buffet, Easter egg hunt and a chance to meet the Easter Bunny! The Easter egg hunt will be taking place at 9:30 a.m. with the brunch buffet to follow at 10:30 a.m. The event will be $60 per adult and $25 for kids. Reservations are recommended and can be made at bit.ly/3xbcYo4.

At Cowfish in Hampton Bays, every Wednesday is Wine Down Wednesday! Get through hump day with 50% off one bottle of wine from their vast selection with the purchase of two entrées. This deal won’t be around long — when spring ends, so does this special, so don’t miss out! Can’t make it on a Wednesday? Happy hour takes place weekdays from 3–6 p.m. and includes half off appetizers, well pours, rum punch, signature margarita, select wines by the glass and beer. Make sure you mark your calendars for Fridays; Prime Rib Friday features a 14-oz. prime rib and loaded baked potato after 4 pm. You can also enjoy live music to accompany your meal from 6–9 p.m.

DID YOU KNOW?

Loaves & Fishes has a Refill Membership! For more than 40 years, they have prepared fresh, delicious food, providing gourmet take-out to their Hamptons community. The refill program offers containers for purchase to use them, wash them and bring them back to refill with more delicious food! This new initiative aims to help reduce the use of plastic for future generations. For $85 you get two sets of 13 oz., 24 oz. and 68 oz. glass containers (six total.) For $125, you get 2 sets of 13 oz., 24 oz. and 68 oz. glass containers (six total) plus a Loaves & Fishes canvas tote bag! To sign up for a Refill Membership visit the Loaves & Fishes Foodstore.

BITS AND BITES

Captain Jack’s on the Coast has officially released their new spring menu! Stop by for popcorn bay scallops, bloody mary mussels, pasta primavera, salmon medallion and more.

Looking for a hidden gem? Fresno in East Hampton offers a relaxed neighborhood vibe serving regional contemporary American cuisine. Join them for a dine-in meal or takeout.

TownLine BBQ is on TikTok! Check out their newly-launched account for the latest happenings.

Spring Long Island Restaurant Week is rapidly approaching! The promotion takes place from April 7–14, so make your reservations now!

March Madness is in full swing! Looking for somewhere to watch the Elite Eight? Birdie’s Ale House is hosting their beer pong Sundays with $15 Miller Lite pitchers from noon–9 p.m.

Mark your calendars! The Clam Bar has announced they’re opening for the season on April 19. We can’t wait to get our lobster rolls.

FOOD QUOTE

“Food is our common ground, a universal experience.” –Chef James Beard