June Morris Remembered as the Matriarch of Water Mill

June Morris

June Morris, the proprietor of the Penny Candy Shop, died peacefully on February 7, leaving many with cherished memories of her shop and days gone by in Water Mill. She was 96.

Morris (and this may come as a surprise to many) was born in Patchogue. She was not a local but, in fact, she was, as one Facebook commentator stated, the “Matriarch of Water Mill.”

Her parents, Mary and Ed Steineke, raised her and her brother, George Steineke (predeceased), in Patchogue. She lived just a few blocks away from her future husband, Harvey Morris. Luckily for Harvey, his house was on the way to the bus stop. He spotted her on her way to school and the walk past his house because anxious moments of flirtation. However, their romance was interrupted by World War II and Harvey was soon overseas fighting for the freedoms we still relish today.

While he was away, she started working with her father at Camp Upton, which would be renamed Brookhaven National Lab after the war. It was there that she witnessed one of the first women to be “put through the tube,” which was the beginning of radioactive treatment for cancer. Harvey returned from the war and the flirting resumed, and soon they were married and living in an apartment in Patchogue.

Some of her extended family lived on Shelter Island, and Harvey was working for Ma Bell, so they migrated east, living briefly with their young son, Harvey III, on Head of Pond Road in Water Mill. Then an opportunity presented itself: a building that offered an apartment for them to live in with a store (at that time a hair salon) as a tenant. They bought the building and, after the salon closed, Morris decided to open her own business.

She established the store in 1961 and quickly knit her way into the community. She understood why the East End is so special and she was as local as one can be without having been born here. The Morrises were members of the Water Mill Community Association and Water Mill Beach Club. She sold tickets for the Southampton Hospital Benefit, posted petitions for or against many notable issues in Southampton Town, bandaged kids who fell on the sidewalk, took in children whose parents were struggling and helped parents who needed some parenting skills.

The Penny Candy Shop employed many local teens and offered a list of babysitters. Celebrities knew they could come in and purchase their favorite treats but they had to wait their turn like everyone else. Gilda Radner, Howard Cosell, First Lady Pat Nixon and many more enjoyed the shop.

Though what most will remember about Morris was her infinite patience with children. Those with a nickel or a dime would trade out their choices frequently throughout their purchase, and a five-cent sale could take 15 minutes and a whole lot of knee bends.

Morris is survived by her son, Harvey Morris III, of Colorado; her brother-in-law and sister-in law, Robert and Pat Morris, of Pennsylvania; and many cousins and extended family on Shelter Island.

The family is grateful for the wonderful care given by her home health aides, Aika, Lydia, Jessica and Nadine from East End Hospice; Carrie, her nurse practioner; Kerri, her nurse; and numerous friends and community members. They are also grateful to Schmidt’s Produce, Catena’s Market and South Thrifty Drug Store for all their help and caring.