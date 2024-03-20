Kathleen Rice Joins Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Leadership

Kathleen Rice was named Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer for the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation

Kathleen Rice, the former congresswoman from Garden City and ex-Nassau County district attorney, has been appointed as the Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer for the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation.

In her new role, Rice will help the foundation — the charitable arm of the open admission, no-kill Southampton Animal Shelter — grow to better serve the Hamptons community with the agency’s mission of sheltering, feeding, treating, training and rehabilitating animals before finding them loving homes. It cares for strays found wandering the streets, rescues abandoned animals and saves dogs from the puppy mill industry.

“I would do anything for my rescue dog, Pearl, and I want to give others the opportunity to develop that kind of bond with an animal in need of a loving home,” Rice said. “I have always admired SASF’s commitment to helping both the community and the animals who live there, and I plan to continue to advance that mission.”

In her nine years as Nassau’s top prosecutor, she established New York State’s first animal crimes unit to prioritize animal abuse cases such as dog and cock fighting, animal torture, criminal neglect and the illegal possession of wildlife. The Democrat later served eight years in Congress until last year.

“Ms. Rice has had a tremendous career of public service and we were thrilled at the opportunity to partner with her,” said Jordan Lippner, who chairs SASF’s board. “It is a great honor to have Kathleen join us as a member of the SASF team and we know her work will be a tremendous benefit to the Shelter, and by extension, the countless homeless pets we save.”

For more info about Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, visit sasf.org