Little Fish in Southold Is Back for a New Season of Coastal Cuisine & Seaside Bliss

Little Fish in Southold is gearing up to welcome back patrons this Thursday, March 28, marking the beginning of another season of serving delicious and sustainable coastal cuisine!

Having first officially opened its doors in April 2023, the beloved beachside restaurant is set to reopen this week, promising to revive its array of classic seafood favorites like lobster rolls as well as its unique best-selling dishes like the swordfish Milanese and monkfish tikka masala. Customers can also indulge in a delightful selection of signature drinks like the Fox Hunt and the Barbary Pirate from their cocktail menu.

In addition to its enticing menu, Little Fish values the power of music to enhance the dining experience. Throughout the spring season, guests can enjoy live music by talented artists like Brian Cummings and Earthtones who will be performing for opening weekend. Moreover, on nights when there isn’t live music, the restaurant features a selection of carefully crafted playlists curated by the head chef, which are also available to listen to on their website.

Owner Arden Gardell expresses enthusiasm about contributing to the music scene, explaining, “There’s such an amazing music community on the North Fork, and we’re really excited to have another venue for them to showcase their skills and to be a part of that whole experience.”

What truly sets Little Fish apart, besides its live music and beachside view, is its innovative approach to seafood cuisine. Head chef Ryan Barth-Dwyer’s culinary talent shines through in his ability to make sustainable dishes with unique twists, earning him high praise from customers.

“There’s not much surfing here, so we went with coastal cuisine, which is a very broad concept, but it allows us to draw on our inspirations stemming from the Mediterranean to Southeast Asia, down into the Caribbean … essentially beach food with an elevated twist,” Barth-Dwyer says.

Experience the taste of coastal bliss as Little Fish reopens on March 28, offering adventurous seafood dishes and live music right on the seaside.

Little Fish opens at 50 North Sea Drive, Southold on Thursday, March 28. Spring dinner hours are Monday to Friday, 5-9 p.m. with lunch available Saturday and Sunday, noon – 5 p.m. Visit littlefishnofo.com for more info.