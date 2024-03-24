NYC Fare Hike Is a Mistake to Force on Hampton Jitney

Hampton Jitney

The Hampton Jitney provides the most luxurious way to travel back and forth between New York City and eastern Long Island.

On board the Ambassador service includes glasses of wine, movies, snacks, Wi-Fi and an attendant. The time goes quickly. And, well rested, you are either in Manhattan or on the East End before you know it.

At the present time, the Jitney is appealing to riders to help stop the City of New York from starting to charge the Jitney a per-bus congestion pricing tax that could raise fares by about 30%. The tax is intended to fight global warming. But if people decide not to take the Jitney, they will instead gas up their cars and drive in and out, thus creating bigger traffic jams and dramatically increasing fossil fuel consumption.

What a stupid idea.