The Hampton Jitney has resumed its popular service transporting cars and passengers from the East End of Long Island to South Florida with monthly trips scheduled through January and return trips beginning in March.

Passengers can be picked up from Southampton, Farmingville and East Windsor, New Jersey on the route with stops in Fayetteville, North Carolina; Kingsland, Georgia; and three locations in Florida: Titusville, West Palm Beach and Ft. Lauderdale.

The first southbound trip departed on Labor Day weekend with the next trips scheduled for September 30, October 28, November 4, December 2 and January 6. The northbound trips are scheduled for March 31, April 21, May 5, May 19 and June 2.

As the East End summer comes to a close, car pickup and transport is, of course, a key part of the service for those heading south for the winter. Why leave your Bentley to freeze on Long Island when you could be cruising along Worth Avenue in the warm Florida sun?

One-way tickets start at $799 per passenger, $1,400 per car, $2,275 for a car and a passenger, and $2,740 for a car and two passengers. Rates are subject to fuel surcharges. SUVs, CRVs and trucks incur additional charges starting at $50.

Cars will be loaded onto commercial car carriers under contract to Hampton Jitney, but there are strict rules on what can be left in the vehicle — please consult the Hampton Jitney website for all rules and restrictions.

Hampton Jitney and the car carriers are insured up to $50,000 per vehicle.

For more information, visit hamptonjitney.com/hjmobile/floridaInfo.php